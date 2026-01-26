7-year-old boy in M’sia allegedly slapped by classmate for walking too slowly, suffers nosebleed

Boy suffers nosebleed after being slapped by female classmate over slow walk to toilet

A seven-year-old boy in Malaysia suffered a nosebleed after he was allegedly slapped by a female classmate for walking too slowly on his way to the school toilet.

The incident occurred on 19 Jan at a national primary school in the Ampang area, according to reports by Harian Metro and China Press.

Slapped while walking to the toilet

The boy’s father, Syed Rosli Syed Harman, 50, said his son was heading to the toilet during school hours when the incident occurred.

According to the account given to him by school authorities, his son was walking in front while a female pupil was behind him.

The boy was said to be “walking too slowly”, which allegedly caused the classmate to become dissatisfied before she slapped him in the face, resulting in a nosebleed.

Mr Syed Rosli and his wife were contacted by the school at about 3pm to inform them of their son’s injury.

They subsequently rushed to the school before bringing the child to Ampang Hospital for treatment.

Following a medical examination, the boy was granted two days of medical leave.

Boy traumatised & reluctant to return to school

In an interview with Harian Metro, Mr Syed Rosli said that while his son has completed his medical leave, he remains traumatised by the incident and is reluctant to return to school.

He added that the school principal informed him an internal investigation had been initiated.

The female pupil involved has since been transferred to another class to maintain harmony within the school.

While the school offered to arrange a meeting between both sets of parents, Mr Syed Rosli declined for the time being.

“At this moment, I do not wish to meet the other parents and am leaving the matter to the police to conduct their investigation,” he said.

He also called on the Ministry of Education to expedite the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in schools, saying such measures would help with monitoring and ensure fairness in handling incidents involving students.

Police investigation underway

Meanwhile, Ampang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Khairul Anuar Khalid confirmed that police had received a report lodged by the victim’s father.

He explained that police became aware of a viral video related to the incident at about 2.45pm on 21 Jan.

“The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, and no arrests have been made so far,” he said in a statement.

