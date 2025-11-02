Boy in M’sia slashes younger brother allegedly over losing points in online game Roblox

9-year-old boy slashes 6-year-old brother allegedly due to online game Roblox

A 9-year-old boy in Batu Pahat, Johor, Malaysia, slashed his 6-year-old brother, allegedly after the younger caused him to lose all of his points in the online game Roblox.

According to a statement from the Batu Pahat District Police Headquarters, they received a report from the boys’ mother on Monday (27 Oct) at around 9am.

The mother said she woke up from her sleep at around 5.30am on the same day and found her 6-year-old son bleeding from his neck.

The victim was then rushed to Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital for treatment, New Straits Times (NST) reported.

Boy attacks younger brother for causing him to lose points on Roblox

In a press conference on Wednesday (29 Oct), Johor Police Chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad revealed that the boy’s 9-year-old brother had attacked him with a knife, The Star reported.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim’s nine-year-old elder brother had been playing Roblox extensively and had collected about one million points,” he said.

However, the younger boy later damaged the older brother’s phone, causing him to lose his points.

The police chief added that the 9-year-old may have experienced hallucinations at night, which he claimed had told him to harm his family.

The victim suffered slash and stab injuries. He is receiving treatment at Batu Pahat Hospital and is now in a stable condition.

Boys’ parents detained to assist in investigations

The boys’ parents, both 41 years old, have been remanded for two days to assist in the investigations for child neglect and grievous hurt.

“Both parents were detained as we believe they have knowledge of the incident,” Mr Ab Rahaman explained.

The police have also questioned the boys’ other family members, including their 15-year-old sister, but have yet to record the victim’s statement, as he has not fully recovered.

Meanwhile, both the victim and the suspect are under the care of the Social Welfare Department.

The police have referred the case to the Johor State Legal Adviser’s Office for further action.

Featured image adapted from Avivah Werner for illustration purposes only, Google Play.