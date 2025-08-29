S’pore teen with special needs attacks sister with autism using knife to stop her singing

19-year-old girl with special needs uses knife to attack 12-year-old sister with autism, mother calls police

A 19-year-old girl with special needs has pleaded guilty in court after using a knife and a stone to attack her younger sister.

Both sisters have autism, but the 12-year-old’s condition is more severe, and she has limited communication skills.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on the evening of 26 May, while the defendant was at home with her sister and their 73-year-old grandmother.

The grandmother was cooking in the kitchen as the younger sister sang in her room.

Victim suffers injuries to back & feet in knife attack

Over the previous two days, the elder sister had secretly planned to injure her younger sibling to the point of hospitalisation, hoping it would scare her into never singing again.

On the evening of 26 May, she carried out her plan by entering her sister’s room and locking the door.

She then struck her younger sister twice on the forehead with a 6cm-wide cobblestone.

The victim began crying, prompting their grandmother to call for the door to be opened.

The defendant lied, claiming her sister had accidentally hit her head on the wall.

After dinner, she attempted the attack again.

She brought her sister back into her room, locked the door, and struck her back and feet with a kitchen knife she had secretly taken earlier.

Defendant yanks grandmother’s hair & strikes her

When their grandmother noticed the door was locked again, she called for the 19-year-old to open it and warned her not to bully her younger sister.

The defendant then yanked her grandmother’s hair and struck her on the back, apparently fearing that the grandmother would report her to their mother.

She later left the house to go roller-skating.

As a result of the attacks, the younger sister suffered a swollen forehead, knife wounds on her left shoulder, and lacerations on both feet.

Her mother applied medication but did not take her to the hospital.

The mother called the police at 7.08pm, and officers arrested the defendant at 11.40pm the same night.

Knife attacker sentenced to reformative training

In court, the 19-year-old faced four charges, including voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, and pleaded guilty to three of them.

Based on suitability reports, the prosecution concluded that she was not suitable for probation.

On Thursday (28 Aug), the judge sentenced her to at least one year in a Reformative Training Centre (RTC).

No family or friends were present in court during the sentencing.

