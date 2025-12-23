2-year-old boy injured after woman pushing stroller falls on escalator in KL Mall

Toddler injured after woman pushing stroller falls while riding escalator

A toddler was injured after a woman pushing a stroller fell on an escalator at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The incident was captured and uploaded on Instagram on Saturday (20 Dec). The clip has since garnered about 994,000 views.

The footage shows a woman cradling a young boy near the foot of a stationary escalator.

The toddler appears to be bleeding from the forehead as several passers-by gather around in concern.

A short while later, a man in uniform is seen walking down on the same stationary escalator, carrying an empty stroller.

OP urges people using strollers to use lift

The incident prompted the original poster (OP) to call on people using a stroller not to use escalators.

She said she was nearby when she heard someone give a shout.

The OP speculated that the woman, whom she suspected to be the boy’s mother, had either lost control of the stroller or slipped after getting off the escalator.

She emphasised that, although waiting to take the lift could take some time, it is a much safer option for those using a stroller or a wheelchair.

The OP did not specify where or when the incident took place.

In the comments, one netizen claimed she had witnessed a stroller rolling down an escalator in Kuala Lumpur on the same day, though the user could not recall whether it was at Mid Valley Megamall or The Gardens Mall.

2-year-old boy sustains minor wound from fall on escalator

On the same day, Harian Metro reported that a two-year-old boy was injured after the stroller he was on overturned on an escalator at a shopping mall in Brickfields at about 5.11pm.

Brickfields Deputy Police Chief Superintendent Ahmad Firdaus Mustaffa Kamal said a 40-year-old Indonesian woman — the child’s guardian — was believed to be taking the escalator from the first floor to the ground floor when she slipped and fell.

Following the incident, the child was brought to a nearby private clinic. An examination then confirmed that he had only sustained a minor wound on his forehead.

After receiving outpatient treatment, the toddler was taken home by his parents.

Meanwhile, the woman, who sustained injuries to her neck and leg, is receiving treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

“So far, no police report has been filed by the family involved,” the police chief said.

Also read: 2-year-old boy sprains foot after sandals get stuck in escalator at M’sia mall

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @hahaha.soonyan on Instagram.