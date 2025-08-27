2-year-old boy sprains foot after sandals get stuck in escalator at M’sia mall

2-year-old boy injured after sandals get stuck in escalator

Escalator accidents involving kids have seemingly become commonplace, not only in Singapore but around the world.

In Malaysia, a 2-year-old boy was injured after his foot got stuck in an escalator at the Aman Central mall in Alor Setar at around 8.30pm on Sunday (24 Aug).

According to a witness, Mr Lukman Moidin, who posted about the incident on social media, the boy sprained his foot after his “Croc-type” shoe got stuck in the device.

He urged parents to be careful when riding the escalator with small children, asking them to support their kids, especially when approaching the end where the steps disappear.

Boy’s mum also injured

In the photos Mr Lukman shared, a woman — presumably the child’s mother — was seen holding the boy on her lap near the top of the escalator.

Droplets of blood, tissue paper, and the boy’s halved blue foam clogs were on the floor.

The boy’s mum was also barefoot with her right big toe bleeding.

It seemed her shoes also got “eaten” by the escalator, evidenced by another photo that revealed a pair of adult-sized white foam clogs stuck on the elevator.

A short video clip also showed that several mall personnel had arrived to assist in the incident, with one woman pushing the mum and her boy in a wheelchair.

According to WeirdKaya, the boy was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Netizens urge parents to be careful when riding escalators with kids

Following the incident, netizens advised parents to make their child wear sneakers when visiting places with escalators, saying foam clogs are usually involved in such accidents.

However, a mum also shared that her child’s foot almost got caught in an escalator after their shoelaces got stuck in the machine.

Meanwhile, others reminded parents to be cautious when riding escalators with small children, adding that it’s best to carry them.

To avoid escalator accidents, one parent also shared that they opt to use the elevator when they are out with kids.

