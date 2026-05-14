14-year-old boy in M’sia allegedly tied up, locked up & assaulted by unknown man

Teen boy kidnapped and abused in Shah Alam apartment

A 14-year-old boy in Selangor, Malaysia, was allegedly kidnapped, tied up, and sodomised by an unidentified man at an apartment in Bukit Kemuning on Monday (11 May).

Suspect lures victim with mobile internet package

According to Shah Alam District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Ramsay Embol, the police received a report regarding the incident at 12pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had lured the victim with an offer of a mobile internet package, Berita Harian reported.

The suspect promised the internet deal with the teenager on the condition that the victim help carry items into the suspect’s home.

Footage from a nearby CCTV camera showed the victim walking with the suspect at 8.05am.

Victim tied up before assault

Once inside the apartment, the victim’s hands and feet were tied, and it is suspected that he was sodomised by the assailant.

While the suspect was away and the victim was left alone inside the apartment, the boy managed to untie himself and shouted for help through a window.

This alerted neighbours, who subsequently rescued him and contacted the police.

According to Astro Awani, the victim is believed to have been held captive for approximately three hours before his escape.

Police investigation underway

The police have identified the suspect, and an intensive search is currently underway to track him down.

Authorities are investigating the case under several sections of the Penal Code, including wrongful confinement, non-consensual carnal intercourse against the order of nature, and voluntarily causing hurt.

Also read: 1-year-old boy in Taiwan dies after allegedly being tortured & sexually abused by nannies



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Featured image adapted from rukksil on Canva, for illustration purposes only, and Astro Awani.