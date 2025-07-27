1-year-old boy in M’sia allegedly mauled to death by wild dogs after parents left him in care of uncle

Boy in Malaysia allegedly killed by wild dogs after parents left him home with uncle

Parents in Malaysia were distraught when they came home to find the body of their 1-year-old boy lying lifelessly on the ground surrounded by a pack of wild dogs.

The parents rushed their boy to the hospital, who reported the case to police at 8.40am on Tuesday (22 July).

According to China Press, police are currently investigating the case under the Child Act 2001 for neglect.

Parents return home to shocking sight

The parents told police they had left their son in the care of his uncle as they left the home for work. Before the incident, the boy and his uncle had been sleeping in the living room.

When the parents returned home at 8.15am, they found the front door of their home open. They called out for their son, but received no response. The couple scoured their home, but were unable to find him.

However, a search outside led them to the horrific discovery.

Around 20 metres away from their home, they found their son — his body littered with bite and scratch wounds — laying on the ground surrounded by a pack of wild dogs.

The couple rushed the boy to the hospital, but it was too late.

Investigation underway

According to the Sungai Buloh District police chief, medical officers confirmed the boy’s death at 9.14am. His body was sent to a forensic unit for autopsy as police open an investigation into the case.

“The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and further investigations are underway,” he said.

In a similar case earlier this year, a pack of wild dogs attacked and killed a 60-year-old woman in Malaysia just outside a bus terminal. The pack of dogs surrounded her before beginning their attack.

