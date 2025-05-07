Woman in M’sia breaks up with boyfriend for spitting whenever he talks, he says it gives him ‘edge’ over other men

Woman breaks up with boyfriend for spitting whenever he talks

A woman in Malaysia broke up with her boyfriend for a reason no one would ever expect — he spat saliva whenever he talked.

The woman shared her “unusual and rare” reason for breaking up with her ex-partner on Threads on Thursday (1 May).

“I just broke up with this guy because he spits so much when he talks (if you’ve seen the Thai movie The Con-Heartist, that’s exactly it),” she wrote.

Man said his spitting made him ‘different’ from other guys

As the woman could not stand her boyfriend’s spitting issue, she told him she wanted to break up.

She explained that she and her boyfriend used to only communicate through the phone, and it was only the second time they had met in person.

When he asked for a reason, she simply told him she no longer had feelings for him.

However, her boyfriend insisted on knowing the answer, forcing her to admit that it was his spitting that turned her off.

To her surprise, instead of feeling embarrassed, the man defended himself, saying his ex never complained about it and even told him it was what made him different from everyone else.

“Seriously, guys, when he talks, your whole face could get soaked if you’re in front of him,” the woman shared.

Netizens express disgust towards ex-boyfriend’s habit

Netizens flooded the woman’s replies, expressing their disgust towards his now ex-boyfriend’s unconscious habit.

“If I were you, I’d quickly run for my life,” one wrote, while another speculated, “His phone must get wet everytime he calls.”

One commenter believes the man could not see what was wrong because his ex claimed to like it.

Many commended the woman for being honest and felt relieved that she had broken up with the serial spitter.

“Thank goodness you’ve broken up with him or else your face would be flooded [with his spit],” one user wrote.

Featured image adapted from yamasan on Canva, Netflix Indonesia on YouTube.