M’sian woman only accepts boyfriends who reveal their salaries through Google Form

Malaysian woman asks for men’s salaries on Google Forms

A Malaysian woman recently made waves online for using a Google Form to screen potential boyfriends based on their salaries and more.

On Thursday (30 Jan), X user chloé wrote a post asking if she should try looking for a partner on @TwtJodohMY — a Malaysian matchmaking platform on X.

However, she seemed unsure of how to promote herself and instead included a Google Form link for those interested in being her boyfriend.

Chloé invited potential suitors to fill in their details and assured them that she’ll carefully go through the applications.

Form requires personal information

The form includes several requests for personal details, such as parents’ hometown, salary, mode of transport, residence, and family background.

She clarified that she was not being nosy, but emphasised that salary and commitment were key factors she considered before starting a relationship.

“Don’t be shy if your salary is small, don’t be arrogant if your salary is big,” wrote Chloé.

In addition to personal information, she asked candidates to share their expectations from women, their opinions about polygamy, and their thoughts about her.

She also requested for their Instagram handles and phone numbers.

Netizens taken aback by personal details asked

Many netizens were shocked by the personal informational requests in the form, with some worried that she may be a scammer.

One man warned other men not to share their personal information with strangers.

Another netizen imagined a scenario where submitting personal details, including phone numbers, could result in scam calls.

The post has since gone viral with more than a million views on X at the time of reporting.

