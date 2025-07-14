‘Brad Pitt’ spotted watching SYL Cup U9 finals at St Wilfred ActiveSG Sports Centre

‘Brad Pitt’ spotted at Singapore Youth League Cup U9 finals

Brad Pitt may have just made a surprise cameo at a youth football match in Singapore…or so everyone thought.

Social media went into overdrive recently as a spectator at the Singapore Youth League (SYL) Cup U9 finals appeared to be none other than the Hollywood A-lister.

‘Brad Pitt’ lookalike causes stir at St Wilfred ActiveSG Sports Centre

On 13 July, @singaporeyouthleague posted a cheeky Instagram Story featuring a man in the stands at St Wilfred ActiveSG Sports Centre, watching the game with quiet intensity while scrolling on his phone.

Dressed in a simple black tee, berms, and white sneakers, the silver fox drew attention for his uncanny resemblance to Brad Pitt, complete with tousled hair and a rugged beard.

The on-screen caption said: “Asking for a friend… Someone saw Brad Pitt at St Wilfred earlier this morning watching the SYL Cup U9s finals. Is this true?”

From a distance, the man did resemble the popular Hollywood actor.

The story also featured a Brad Pitt GIF and a playful poll asking netizens if it was really him. The poll included the following options:

“It’s himmmmmmm!”

“Selfies pls!”

“Go interview him!”

Interestingly, the “It’s himmmmmmm!” choice led the votes, with netizens pretty convinced that the Oscar-winning actor had somehow ended up at a youth football match in Singapore.

‘Brad Pitt’ was actually player’s father

Turns out, the man in question wasn’t Brad Pitt — he was simply a proud father cheering on his son at the finals between Spanish Soccer Club Asia (SSCA) and BG Tampines Rovers AFA.

The SSCA U9 team clinched a 1–0 victory, but the real winner might’ve been the man’s genes.

Speaking to MS News, SSCA coach Halis, 29, confirmed the man’s identity.

“That’s actually the father of one of our boys competing in the tournament!” he said, clearly amused by the Instagram story.

“I have to say he does look like Brad Pitt from a distance, so I can understand the hype,” he added.

SYL is part of Unleash the Roar!

The SYL, jointly organised by the Football Association of Singapore and Sport Singapore, was officially launched on 6 Feb 2024 at the National Stadium.

The league, part of the Unleash the Roar! (UTR!) initiative is Singapore’s first nationwide elite youth football competition.

In 2024, it featured over 200 registered teams from 52 clubs and academies across various age groups.

It aims to offer young aspiring players a strong, competitive platform to gain match experience and showcase their talent.

