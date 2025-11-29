3 sent to hospital after tall vehicle hits tree branch along ECP, causing it to fall on 5 cars

‘Tree branch snap’ incident along ECP involved 1 trailer & 5 cars

Three people were sent to the hospital after a tall vehicle struck a tree branch along the East Coast Parkway (ECP), causing it to fall on five cars.

A video posted by Truly SG on Facebook showed that the branch had pierced through the windscreen of a red Honda.

Cars damaged by tree branch that fell on ECP

Photos shared on XiaoHongShu revealed that besides its windscreen, the branch had also damaged the Honda’s roof, front and side.

A man in a striped T-shirt was standing next to the car, talking to a Land Transport Authority (LTA) traffic marshal.

Behind them lay another portion of the large branch on the road.

In another photo, other cars in the far-right lane were seen to have been damaged by the branch, one of them being a dark-coloured BMW.

More parts of the branch lay blocking the road in lane 2.

According to a video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, an ambulance was at the scene, along with several police vehicles.

ECP incident causes congestion till Bedok South

In a post on X at 1.55pm on Saturday (29 Nov), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said an accident had occurred along the ECP in the direction towards the city.

Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

At 2.18pm, LTA updated the advisory, cautioning motorists to avoid lanes 1, 2 and 4.

It added that the accident had caused congestion till Bedok South Avenue 1.

5 people injured, 3 sent to the hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 1.35pm on 29 Nov.

It took place along the ECP towards the city, and involved a trailer and five cars.

Three people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state:

a 71-year-old male car driver

his 32-year-old male passenger

a 70-year-old male car driver

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they were conveyed to Raffles Hospital.

Two other people were assessed for minor injuries, but they declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

‘Tree branch snap’ incident caused by tall vehicle

The National Park Board (NParks) told The Straits Times (ST) that it was alerted to a “tree branch snap” incident at about 2pm on Saturday.

NParks Group Director for Streetscape Oh Cheow Sheng said a tall vehicle travelling in lane 1 had struck the branch of a rain tree.

This caused it to snap and fall onto vehicles behind him in lanes 1 and 2.

The obstruction was cleared at around 3.30pm, Mr Oh added.

NParks is reaching out to the affected parties via the relevant agencies.

