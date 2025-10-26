Tree falls amidst high winds in Jalan Besar, narrowly misses secondary school students cycling past

Alleged secondary school students cycle past tree in Jalan Besar two seconds before it falls

The thundery showers and high winds last Friday (24 Oct) brought down a tree in Jalan Besar, nearly hitting several cyclists riding past.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at around 10pm, next to the ARC 380 building.

Four youths cycle past tree in Jalan Besar seconds before it falls

Mr Liu (surname transliterated from Chinese), a passer-by, reported hearing a loud noise during the heavy rain at the time that he initially assumed was thunder, but later realised it was a tree falling.

He alleged that a group of four youths, who looked like secondary school students, were riding past the tree in the rain.

Two seconds later, the two-storey tall tree crashed down where they had been.

The youths rode to a nearby shelter to escape the downpour, where Mr Liu allegedly heard them screaming: “We almost got hit!”.

Mr Liu said it was fortunate that they were riding at high speeds to escape the rain, as it caused them to narrowly avoid the falling tree.

An employee of a nearby shop claimed that the strong winds blew their side door open. She saw the tree fall, but said no pedestrians were around at the time due to the rain.

When the Shin Min Daily News journalist visited the spot on 25 Oct, they found that the authorities had cleared the fallen tree at 5am.

Tree falling on SLE knocks down two motorcyclists

Around the same time as the Jalan Besar tree toppling, another tree crashed down on the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

Two riders on a motorcycle fell off onto the road, with their vehicle throwing up sparks as it slid.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) previously released an advisory on 16 Oct about more thundery showers in the second half of Oct 2025 due to Sumatra Squalls.

