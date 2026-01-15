Woman in M’sia asks netizens to buy branded school shoes for daughter, sparks online backlash

Mother criticised for asking netizens to buy branded shoes for daughter

Social media has made it easier than ever for people to seek help, whether financial or otherwise, particularly during times of need.

However, such platforms have also seen instances where public goodwill is perceived to be taken for granted.

Recently, a woman in Malaysia came under fire after posting in a Facebook charity group to ask netizens to purchase a pair of branded school shoes for her daughter, sparking widespread criticism online.

Daughter wanted the same shoes as her classmates

In the now-deleted post, the woman appealed for help in ordering a pair of Skechers school shoes for her daughter, who is in Primary 5.

According to the post, the child wanted the shoes after seeing her classmates wearing similar black, branded school footwear.

The woman said she was “trying her luck” in making the request, in case anyone in the group was willing to help.

Screenshots of the post showed that she had attached a Shopee listing of the shoes, which were priced at RM89.10 (about S$28) after discounts.

Netizens urge mother to live within her means

The woman’s request for branded shoes left a sour taste in many netizens’ mouths.

Many advised her not to fulfil her child’s wants if she could not afford them, warning that doing so might cause the girl to grow accustomed to getting her way.

Instead, they urged the mother to teach her daughter the importance of living within the family’s means.

One netizen wrote that if the mother was physically able, she should focus on finding work rather than “begging” online, adding that there was no need to indulge a child’s desires when finances were tight.

Some users offered more constructive suggestions, recommending affordable yet good-quality school shoes that the child could wear for the new school year.

Others, however, were more critical, accusing the woman of wanting a luxurious lifestyle without putting in the work.

One user even suspected that the mother was using her child to “gain something in return”, claiming that the child may not have asked for the specific item at all, with some going as far as to accuse the woman of scamming.

Some transfer money for daughter’s branded shoes

Despite the criticism, screenshots suggest that at least one person had transferred money to the woman to contribute towards the purchase of the shoes.

The post also prompted satirical responses within the group, with some members jokingly requesting high-end items such as branded bags, luxury meals, and hotel stays.

Nevertheless, many users pointed out that the group continues to serve an important purpose, with most members using it to seek or offer help for genuine financial emergencies, including medical expenses and basic necessities.

