Covid-19 Breaches At Clarke Quay NYE Gathering

Despite the ongoing battle with Covid-19, an impromptu countdown at Clarke Quay saw large crowds gathering, with many having masks pulled down.

Authorities later flagged the gathering as a potential “superspreader event” and launched an investigation to identify the culprits involved.

On Monday (24 Jan), the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced that 4 people aged between 19 and 22 would be charged for breaching multiple Covid-19 safety measures.

Another 4 have also been fined for breaching safe management measures.

4 youths face charges for Covid-19 breaches at Clarke Quay

On Monday (24 Jan), URA shared that 4 youths will be charged in court for allegedly breaching Covid-19 safe management measures, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Aged between 19 and 22, they were said to have breached “multiple” safety measures during the gathering at Clarke Quay on NYE.

Besides that, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that another 4 individuals were served Notices of Composition.

They were fined $1,000 each for breaching safe management measures.

Impromptu gathering on NYE

The impromptu countdown happened in front of Riverside Point in the Clarke Quay area on 31 Dec night.

Videos of the event circulating on social media showed large crowds blatantly disregarding safe distancing measures.

Many also had their masks down as they took part in the merriment.

On 5 Jan, during a Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) press conference, co-chair Minister Lawrence Wong said it was a “potential superspreader event”.

Enforcement efforts to be enhanced leading up to CNY

According to CNA, further investigations into other individuals at the event are still ongoing.

Enforcement action will be taken against them if they have breached any safe management measures.

URA added that agencies would be stepping up enforcement efforts across Singapore leading up to the Chinese New Year festivities.

They emphasised that authorities would not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant individuals or F&B premises.

URA also urged the public to be socially responsible and comply with prevailing measures such as the proper wearing of masks, maintaining a 1m social distance, and remaining in groups of 5 or less.

Stick to 5-pax gatherings this Chinese New Year

Singapore has been living with the pandemic for 2 years now and celebrating festive holidays haven’t been the same since then.

Nonetheless, we must exercise social responsibility even amidst our small-scale celebrations.

So do remember to stay safe and stick to a maximum of 5-pax gatherings even as we visit our relatives and friends this upcoming Chinese New Year.

