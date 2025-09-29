North Korean authorities to prosecute women who undergo illegal breast augmentation surgeries

Two women prosecuted for undergoing illegal breast augmentation in North Korea

Two women who allegedly underwent illegal breast augmentation were recently brought to a public trial in Sariwon, North Korea, where prosecutors accused them of being “tainted by bourgeois customs”.

The doctor who performed the surgeries also stood trial in mid-September.

Women arrested after mass inspections

According to Daily NK, the arrests came after the city’s Public Safety Department carried out public physical examinations of women suspected of having undergone cosmetic surgery.

When questioned, the two women admitted to getting breast implants to improve their figures.

Prosecutors then rebuked them for adopting “rotten capitalist behaviour”, saying they had fallen prey to foreign influence.

Earlier in July, the country’s Ministry of Social Security ordered an emergency crackdown following complications from these surgeries in Pyongyang.

Plastic surgery, such as breast augmentations, has grown trendy among women in their 20s and 30s in Pyongyang’s upscale neighbourhoods, raising concerns over “non-socialist behaviour”.

Doctor who performed surgeries is a medical school dropout

During the trial, it was revealed that the doctor who was arrested for performing illegal breast augmentations majored in surgery in a local medical school, but had dropped out.

He was caught after officials from the Public Safety Department went undercover and visited his home, where he was rumoured to be performing plastic surgery using silicone imported from China.

Authorities also seized evidence, including the imported silicone, medical devices, and wads of cash, all of which were displayed during the trial.

Authorities to examine women suspected of getting plastic surgeries

During the trial, the Public Safety Department also announced that it will conduct intensive examinations of women suspected of having undergone plastic surgery, shocking attendees.

Neighbourhood watch groups were reportedly tasked to flag women whose bodies appeared “noticeably altered”, before sending them to hospitals for confirmation of having undergone these surgeries.

The announcement has since sparked fear among young women in Sariwon, with many in their 20s reportedly anxious about being singled out for checks.

