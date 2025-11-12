M’sian allegedly tries to bribe Traffic Police officer with S$50 over illegal cross-border ride-hailing service

M’sian man charged for allegedly trying to bribe Traffic Police officer

A Malaysian man was charged in court last Friday (7 Nov) for allegedly offering a S$50 bribe to a Traffic Police (TP) officer.

44-year-old Lee Keh Meng did this hoping the officer would not report an illegal cross-border ride-hailing service, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a media release on the same day.

Traffic Police officer rejected bribe offered as ‘inducement’

The incident took place on 23 Oct, when Lee allegedly offered S$50 to Sergeant Ahmad Hafiz Bin Abdul Sukur.

He allegedly offered the cash as an “inducement” not to report a case of unauthorised cross-border ride-hailing service, CPIB said.

Sergeant Hafiz rejected the bribe, and the matter was referred to the CPIB by the Singapore Police Force.

M’sian faces jail & fine

Lee now faces one charge under Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

If convicted of the offence of corruption, he may be sentenced to up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to S$100,000.

Zero tolerance for corruption

The CPIB stressed that Singapore has a “strict zero-tolerance approach” to corruption.

It encouraged the public to report all suspected corruption cases — even anonymously — through its hotline at 1800-376-0000, email (report@cpib.gov.sg), submitting an e-complaint via its website or snail mail: 2 Lengkok Bahru, Singapore 159047.

Under Singapore law, the identity of the person making the report will be kept confidential unless the court finds that a false statement was made.

Also read: 5 foreigners purposely offer bribes to S’pore officers to get arrested, charged & denied bail

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.