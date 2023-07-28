Brickland MRT Station To Begin Construction In 2024, Stop Is Between CCK & Bukit Gombak

Brickland MRT Station Construction Starts In 2024

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) revealed more details about the upcoming Brickland MRT station (NS3A) today (28 Jul).

While it was first announced as part of the Land Transport Master Plan 2040, we now know that construction will begin next year. It is targeted for completion in 2034.

The station will be a 10-minute walk for those residing in Keat Hong, Bukit Batok West, Pavilion Park, and the Brickland district in the upcoming town of Tengah.

Once built, commuters in the surrounding areas can expect to cut their travelling times by up to 15 minutes.

Viaduct & crossover tracks to be constructed to minimise disruption

LTA had previously shared that the Brickland MRT station would be a part of the North-South Line (NSL). It will sit between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak stations.

According to a recent post on LTA’s Facebook page, Brickland is the third station to be built on an existing line after Canberra (NSL) and Dover (East-West Line).

Due to its placement on an operating line, a new viaduct and crossover tracks will also be constructed.

This will minimise disruptions to train operations between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak stations.

The new additions will connect the existing NSL tracks while construction for the station is ongoing.

Nearby educational institutes will get more direct rail access

Upon its completion, the Brickland MRT station will make rail services more accessible for those from educational institutions nearby.

This includes ITE College West, Swiss Cottage Secondary School, and St Anthony’s Primary School, to name a few.

LTA estimates that commuters going from Bukit Batok West and Pavilion Estate to Woodlands, CBD, and Jurong can save up to 15 minutes of travel time.

For instance, those travelling to Woodlands Regional Centre or Jurong Lake District from Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 can expect a mere 20 and 10-minute commute respectively with the new Brickland MRT station.

At present, the journey takes around 35 and 25 minutes respectively.

Meanwhile, commuters going to Raffles Place from Pavilion Estate will now travel for 40 minutes.

Fourth station on existing line to open in 2025

Brickland MRT station is not the only stop on an existing line — otherwise known as an infill station — that is underway.

Hume station, which is being built underground between the Beauty World and Hillview stops on the Downtown Line, is slated for completion in 2025.

Once it is operational, commuters can access The Rail Mall with just a short walk. Additionally, they will have better connectivity to the Rail Corridor as well as the Former Ford Factory.

LTA also has plans to build a Sungei Kadut Station on the NSL, as well as a Bukit Brown station on the Circle Line, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from LTA on Facebook.