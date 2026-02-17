Thai bride in wedding dress sings farewell at funeral of fiancé killed in accident 10 days before wedding

Bride sings farewell at funeral of her fiancé, who died in motorcycle accident before their wedding

A sorrowful atmosphere surrounded a funeral in Thailand, when a bride dressed in a wedding dress sang farewell to her fiancé. The groom-to-be died in a motorcycle accident 10 days before their scheduled ceremony.

Killed after fallen cable wire caught him while riding motorcycle

On 10 Feb, 36-year-old Mr Thotsaphon (name transliterated from Thai) died when he was riding his big bike home in Bang Khla District, Chachoengsao. A fallen cable wire hanging over the road caught him by the neck, killing him instantly.

On Sunday (15 Feb), the family held a cremation ceremony at a local temple. Many relatives attended to pay their respects.

Family kept the atmosphere positive with colourful outfits & upbeat music

The family requested that guests not wear black, but instead wear bright, cheerful colours. The colours were for Mr Thotsaphon to depart in peace.

During the traditional three-lap procession around the crematorium, a brass band played upbeat, lively music instead of mournful dirges to keep the atmosphere positive for the departed soul.

Bride-to-be sang final song in front of his coffin

The bride-to-be, wearing a traditional Thai dress, held his portrait throughout the ceremony. She sang a final song to him in front of the coffin. Everyone present was moved to tears despite their efforts to remain strong.

Additionally, the deceased’s father dressed his son’s body in the wedding suit his son had planned to wear on his big day.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod and Tnews.