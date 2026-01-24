British tourist found dead in Bangkok hotel room, CCTV shows him fainting at nearby bar

Investigation launched after British tourist found dead in Bangkok hotel room

A 22-year-old British tourist, Joshua Kershaw, was found dead in a hotel room in Bangkok after being reported missing.

According to his family, Mr Kershaw had arrived at his hotel in Watthana District on 12 Jan.

That would be the last time they would hear from him before his phone was switched off.

He never returned to the UK

The family shared that Mr Kershaw, who was from Grimsby, Lincolnshire, always updated them on his whereabouts and checked in with his mother daily.

When he failed to return to the United Kingdom (UK) on 19 Jan as scheduled, his family reported him missing.

They had then set up a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to travel to Thailand in hopes of searching for their missing loved one.

The funds were meant to cover expenses including:

Emergency passport for his mother

Emergency flights for family members

Accommodation during the search

Commute costs within Thailand

Other potential expenses while working with local police, hospitals, and authorities

Word spread quickly, and many expats in Thailand joined the effort to locate him.

Housekeeper finds him lifeless in hotel room

On Wednesday (21 Jan), the family was informed that Mr Kershaw had been found deceased.

His body was discovered on the bed in Room 303 of the hotel where he had been staying.

It was reported that the discovery was made on 13 Jan by a hotel housekeeper, who became concerned after Mr Kershaw did not check out on time.

She explained that after receiving no response from the room, she entered using a master key card and found Mr Kershaw unconscious.

Upon inspection, police found no signs of injury, struggle, or theft in the room.

However, his arm was bandaged.

Planned to visit Pattaya but never made it

According to YorkshireLive, Mr Kershaw had told his family of his plan to travel to Pattaya.

Believing the destination was where he had gone, the family had reported to the British Embassy that he was missing in Pattaya.

However, they were later informed by the police that he had never left Bangkok.

CCTV footage near hotel showed him collapsing while eating food

CCTV footage from a bar showed that on the evening of 12 Jan, Mr Kershaw was sitting with a woman at the bar located directly across from his hotel.

They ordered pizza, fried chicken, and several bottles of beer, with the staff sharing that he ate extremely fast, as if he were extremely hungry.

Shortly after, he suddenly fell from his chair and lost consciousness, causing his female companion to scream in fear.

He was subsequently taken to Chulalongkorn Hospital, with the woman accompanying him in the ambulance.

Returned from hospital with gauze wrapped around his arm

Mr Kershaw reportedly discharged himself from the hospital and was spotted continuing his night out in a nearby entertainment district.

Hotel staff recounted that he arrived alone by taxi at around 4.30am and had gauze wrapped around his arm, appearing slightly intoxicated.

He paid the taxi fare, smoked a cigarette, finished another bottle of water, and proceeded to play pool in front of the hotel for about an hour.

At 5.45am, he was seen entering his room while carrying two bottles of beer.

Funds will be used to cover his funeral arrangements

After receiving the tragic news, the family declared Mr Kershaw’s passing on the GoFundMe campaign, which has raised over £11,000 (S$19,000) at the time of writing.

They noted that they would spend the funds on bringing Mr Kershaw home.

The money would also be used to cover his funeral arrangements.

Family unable to return his body home until investigation is conducted

His mother, Jenny, expressed her sorrow on Facebook on Wednesday (21 Jan) night.

“As much as my heart is breaking right now. We have now located Josh. But unfortunately, he was not alive. We are now trying to get his body back to the UK,” she said.

With his body currently kept in a morgue, his aunt, Jade, said the family must wait for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death before they can repatriate his body to the UK.

Featured image adapted from Jenny Kershaw on Facebook.