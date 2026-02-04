Brothers jailed after attacking woman, obstructing police officer while riding PMAs in Sembawang

Brothers on PMAs attack woman and obstruct police in Sembawang, get jail

Two brothers riding on Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs) received jail time on 2 Feb for two incidents, including assaulting a female Sembawang resident.

The second incident saw the men verbally abusing a police officer and using force to obstruct his duties.

They even challenged him to a fight, but were arrested instead.

Brothers nearly hit woman with their PMAs outside Sembawang condo

The defendants were two brothers, 42-year-old Mogan and 37-year-old Saravanan, according to Shin Min Daily News.

On 27 July 2024, both men became involved in a viral incident involving their PMAs.

While riding with their family outside Skypark Residences Condominium in Sembawang, they allegedly nearly struck a woman exiting the condo with her dog.

When she yelled at them to slow down, the two brothers got off the PMAs and confronted her.

Saravanan shoved her with criminal force, while Mogan slapped her on the face with his slipper.

“Do you think you’re so great just because you have the money to live here?” Mogan also yelled. The attack left the victim with multiple injuries.

Brothers ride PMAs to Sembawang Park to smoke & drink

Earlier that year, on 12 Feb 2024, the brothers, their mother, and Saravanan’s mother rode their PMAs to Sembawang Park.

At 6.16am, a 35-year-old police officer found them playing music loudly and smoking in a prohibited area. They had also drunk two bottles of alcohol.

The police officer requested that they lower their volume and stop smoking. Rather than comply, the brothers raised their voices to question the officer.

Saravanan even challenged the officer to fight and arrest him.

When asked to show his IC, Saravanan refused and provided a fake IC number. He continued verbally abusing the officer and attempting to provoke a fight.

During the incident, Mogan claimed that he had methamphetamine (meth) in his bag.

The officer asked to search it, causing a strong reaction from the defendants. They obstructed his search, verbally abused him, and told him to switch his body cam off.

Defendant tries but fails to flee police on PMA

At around 6.20am, Saravanan and his wife attempted to flee the scene on a PMA. The officer immediately caught up with them and pulled the defendant off the vehicle.

Saravanan subsequently swore at the officer and rammed him with his body. His wife also struck the officer, prompting him to seize her by the wrist to stop her.

Saravanan then accused the police officer of molesting his wife.

Throughout the incident, his mother repeatedly pleaded for him to stop and tried to de-escalate the situation to no avail. He continued the verbal abuse for 25 minutes.

Police backup arrived and arrested the brothers, along with another family member.

Defendants get jail after pleading guilty in court

In court, both Mogan and Saravanan faced four charges, including voluntarily causing hurt, using criminal force to obstruct a public servant, and violating the Protection from Harassment Act.

Representing themselves in court, Mogan pleaded guilty to one charge while Saravanan pleaded guilty to two.

On 2 Feb, the judge considered the remaining charges and gave Mogan five weeks in jail.

The judge also sentenced Saravanan to a seven-week jail term.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on YouTube.