Man who dressed like Bruce Lee & wielded nunchucks in Geylang jailed & fined for possessing weapon

Man wearing Bruce Lee jumpsuit balances on bollards in Geylang & swings nunchucks

A man who wore a “Bruce Lee” jumpsuit has been jailed and fined for possessing a weapon in Geylang.

In a video posted by @sgfollowsall on Instagram in October last year, he was seen wielding nunchucks while balancing on two bollards.

‘S’pore’s Bruce Lee’ performs for onlookers in Geylang

In the clip, shared by a follower of the page, the man was wearing a yellow jumpsuit with black stripes, reminiscent of Bruce Lee’s iconic outfit in 1978 movie “Game Of Death”.

Like the late Hong Kong actor, he also performed with nunchucks, swinging one around while perched precariously on bollards.

The stunt caused a male onlooker to proclaim that he was “Singapore’s Bruce Lee”. Others could be heard laughing in the background.

‘S’pore’s Bruce Lee’ arrested in Geylang on 12 Oct

The police started searching for the man after the video was posted, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He was found in Lorong 18 Geylang on 12 Oct, with nunchucks, a five-speared kunai and knuckledusters in his possession.

The man, identified as 59-year-old Chinese national Li Hongwei, was arrested on the same day, and released on bail on 14 Oct.

He was working as a stage manager at the time of the incident, but claimed to have worked as a martial arts instructor in China.

Man claims that the items were for performing & teaching martial arts

Appearing in court last Saturday (31 Jan), Li was charged with two counts of violating the Firearms, Explosives and Weapons Control Act, and one of possessing an offensive weapon.

He pleaded guilty to one of the charges, saying that he was not familiar with Singapore’s laws.

He also claimed that the items seized were for performing and teaching martial arts.

But the prosecution said that nunchucks are classified as weapons under the Act, and he did not have a licence for them at the time of the offence.

Although the nunchucks were not related to criminal activity and were used solely for personal training, two other offences were considered — the unauthorized possession of knuckle dusters and illegal possession of kunai.

Thus, the prosecution called for a jail term of six months and two weeks and a fine of S$3,000 to S$5,000.

Man jailed & fined

Eventually, Li was sentenced to six months and two weeks’ jail and fined S$2,000.

He could have been jailed for to three years and fined up to S$40,000 for violating the Firearms, Explosives and Weapons Control Act.

For violating Section 453(1)(a) of the Penal Code, he could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined.

