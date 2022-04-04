Fans Shocked After Bruno Mars Lights Cigarette On Stage At The Grammys

The stages at award shows and live performances have seen some of the wildest and most iconic moments in history.

Just a week ago, we saw the world’s most talked-about slap at the Oscars.

The latest viral incident takes place in the music scene. At the recent Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Bruno Mars decided to create his own memorable moment by lighting a cigarette on live television.

Lmao! Bruno Mars lit up a cigarette live on the #GRAMMYs stage after winning Record of the Year. I can’t even deal. pic.twitter.com/YZkF8Oonr0 — Miranda J. (@randa_writes) April 4, 2022

The American singer was on stage to receive one of the Grammys’ biggest awards, Record of the Year, with Anderson .Paak – they formed R&B duo Silk Sonic – when the incident happened.

Unsurprisingly, fans were shocked and immediately went wild on the Internet.

Bruno Mars casually lights a cigarette on the Grammys stage

On 3 Apr in the United States, music fans eagerly tuned in to watch the Grammy Awards held in Las Vegas.

Loyal supporters of Mars were treated to a very unusual moment from the singer-songwriter himself.

After going on stage to receive the Record of the Year award with Anderson .Paak for their song “Leave The Door Open”, Mars casually placed his hand into the pocket of his black pants, fishing out his green lighter.

Then, Mars brazenly lit up a cigarette in his other hand.

He smiled widely as he thanked the audience before leaving the stage in a relaxed manner.

The duo won four awards, including Song of The Year, reported The Independent.

Fans of Bruno Mars were shocked at his bold move

As soon as the audience, including those watching on television, saw Mars’ unusual move, they took to social media to express their disbelief.

Many couldn’t believe that Mars had, in fact, lit up a cigarette on stage, calling it his “’70s persona”.

One netizen even dubbed Mars’ move “one of the greatest Grammy moments of all time”. Clearly, everyone seemed to enjoy his bold act.

Some are even asking people to move all their attention from Will Smith’s slapping incident at the Oscars and focus on Mars’ smoking hot incident instead.

In case you somehow missed it, the Internet went into a frenzy after Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards last month.

And now, it looks like Mars has managed to leave quite an impression of his own as well.

One for the records

We’re sure many agree that this moment was an unusual but iconic one. After all, not many others would’ve lit a cigarette while receiving a huge award in front of millions.

However, with smoking being a public health concern, perhaps Mars should have thought twice before setting such an example for young fans who may want to emulate him.

In any case, this was certainly a moment for the Grammy history books.

