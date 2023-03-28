Bugis Cai Png Stall Allegedly Serves Same Dishes Every Day With Meagre Portions For S$2.50 Meals

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Accuses Bugis Cai Png Stall Of Giving Customers Under Assistance Scheme Meagre Servings

In the past, various stalls across food centres in Singapore have received praise for keeping prices low for customers. However, this may not be the case islandwide, as a woman revealed recently.

She claimed that a cai png stall at Albert Food Centre in Bugis gives customers under assistance schemes small portions.

As a result, she has called for stall owners to exercise more empathy when participating in these schemes.

Bugis cai png stall serves cardholders subsidised meals

Posting to Facebook on 24 Mar, the woman shared that she heard allegations of a cai png stall at Albert Food Centre giving customers small portions.

Under NTUC Foodfare, the stall, Rice Garden, provides specific cardholders with subsidised meals.

ComCare cardholders can opt for the set menu at S$1.50, while Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation, CHAS Blue and NTUC Union members can purchase it at S$2.50.

The usual price for the set menu is S$3.

Customers end up receiving meagre portions

Testing out the system for herself, the woman, an NTUC Union member, patronised the stall for four days from 21 to 24 Mar.

On the first day, she was told by staff working the stall that she would not be able to choose the type of dishes in her meal.

“If you choose, it’s S$3,” the woman shared. This is what her meal on the first day looked like.

This is her serving on the second day.

On the third day, 23 Mar, she went for the S$3 meal to take a break from eating the same food two days in a row.

And on the fourth day, she went back to ordering the S$2.50 meals. Again, the food served was the same as before.

“Do you expect the elderly to eat all meals with the same dishes daily?” she asked. “They may be poor, but they paid for their meals.”

Woman urges empathy towards the elderly

The woman called the servings “pathetic and miserable”, urging the staff to show seniors more respect and empathy.

“If you are not happy serving those under assistance scheme, don’t participate in the scheme,” she concluded.

The post has since gained a fair amount of attention on Facebook, with many in agreement with her opinion.

MS News has reached out to NTUC Foodfare for more information on the matter.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.