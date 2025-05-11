 SG Election Notice
Driver in Bugis resists arrest & gets subdued by police & bystander, drugs found in parked car

Crime Latest News Singapore

The suspect was sent to the hospital and subsequently arrested.

By - 11 May 2025, 4:47 pm

A driver in Bugis resisted arrest over suspected drugs in his car and ended up subdued by police officers and a bystander.

The police told MS News that on 9 May at 10.55am, police officers on patrol along Cheng Yan Place spotted a car “parked haphazardly” along the road.

Source: Xiaohongshu

They performed a check on the driver and subsequently found substances suspected to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car.

The 30-year-old male driver put up a struggle during the ensuing arrest, causing minor injuries to two police officers.

However, the officers and an assisting member of the public successfully subdued the suspect.

A video on Xiaohongshu showed the driver sitting cross-legged on the road in front of his red car in Bugis.

bugis driver drugs

Source: Xiaohongshu

In the footage, a police officer and a man in grey each held down one side of his body.

A police car drove into the scene with lights flashing and parked in front of where they subdued the driver.

bugis driver drugs

Source: Xiaohongshu

Several other officers then emerged and seemingly proceeded with apprehending him.

bugis driver drugs

Source: Xiaohongshu

Additionally, the video showed two more police cars parked behind the red vehicle.

Source: Xiaohongshu

Driver taken to hospital & arrested

Shin Min Daily News reported an eyewitness seeing two ambulances and three police cars at the scene. She alleged that one of the officers suffered a minor knee injury and left in one of the ambulances.

The police shared that two officers sustained minor injuries while making the arrest.

Photos of the scene showed a police dog sniffing around the red car, which had its trunk open. A number of bags lay on the ground behind it, and many officers were present at the scene.

Source: Shin Min Daily News

The police told MS News that the car driver was conveyed to the hospital. They subsequently arrested him for voluntarily causing hurt against a public servant and for suspected drug-related offences.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau. Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Xiaohongshu & Shin Min Daily News.

