Driver in Bugis resists arrest & gets subdued by police & bystander, drugs found in parked car

Driver in Bugis injures 2 officers while resisting arrest in Bugis, found with drugs in car

A driver in Bugis resisted arrest over suspected drugs in his car and ended up subdued by police officers and a bystander.

The police told MS News that on 9 May at 10.55am, police officers on patrol along Cheng Yan Place spotted a car “parked haphazardly” along the road.

They performed a check on the driver and subsequently found substances suspected to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car.

The 30-year-old male driver put up a struggle during the ensuing arrest, causing minor injuries to two police officers.

However, the officers and an assisting member of the public successfully subdued the suspect.

A video on Xiaohongshu showed the driver sitting cross-legged on the road in front of his red car in Bugis.

In the footage, a police officer and a man in grey each held down one side of his body.

A police car drove into the scene with lights flashing and parked in front of where they subdued the driver.

Several other officers then emerged and seemingly proceeded with apprehending him.

Additionally, the video showed two more police cars parked behind the red vehicle.

Driver taken to hospital & arrested

Shin Min Daily News reported an eyewitness seeing two ambulances and three police cars at the scene. She alleged that one of the officers suffered a minor knee injury and left in one of the ambulances.

The police shared that two officers sustained minor injuries while making the arrest.

Photos of the scene showed a police dog sniffing around the red car, which had its trunk open. A number of bags lay on the ground behind it, and many officers were present at the scene.

The police told MS News that the car driver was conveyed to the hospital. They subsequently arrested him for voluntarily causing hurt against a public servant and for suspected drug-related offences.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau. Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Duo in viral assault video arrested in Sengkang, also under investigation for suspected drug consumption

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Xiaohongshu & Shin Min Daily News.