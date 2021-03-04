BHG Toy Bazaar Has 70% Off Discount On Toys From Star Wars, Gundam, & Toy Story

School holidays are almost here, which means parents get more bonding time with their children.

Besides watching Netflix shows and playing video games, consider treating kids with toys so they don’t spend the entire day glued to screens.

Thanks to the BHG Toy Bazaar, parents can grab toys like Star Wars, Gundam, Bandai, and Toy Story at 70% off until 24 Mar.

Stocks might run out fast, so you might want to plan ahead for your next shopping trip.

Bugis Junction Bazaar has Star Wars & Toy Story merch

The BHG Toy Bazaar has classic characters that will delight both young and old toy collectors.

Eagle-eyed shoppers will find Star Wars merchandise such as BB-8 and Stormtrooper figurines for aspiring Jedi Knights or members of the Rebel Alliance.

Toy Story fans can get their hands on Toy Story and Buzz Lightyear action figures and rewatch the nostalgic movie series soon.

Gundam, Bakugan, & Pokémon toys

Anime enthusiasts are in for a treat because they have a vast collection of merch.

Thanks to the ever-expanding Gundam Universe, there are always new models on your wish list. Hence, mecha fans can browse for an assortment of Gundam toys and pretend to be a skilled sci-fi pilot.

No need to be a Gundam expert to assemble the figurines. You can opt to grab the 30 Minute Mission (30MM) plastic model line that’s easy-to-build and highly customisable.

Bakugan brawlers can boost their odds of winning by getting stronger characters on their arsenal.

When it comes to Pokémon merch, we can’t resist the urge to catch ’em all. Avid supporters of the franchise can probably find an adorable Pikachu or another iconic collectible on their next trip.

Car connoisseurs can instill their love of fast and sleek vehicles by gifting Tomica cars to their children and nieces.

Toy shopping at Bugis Junction Bazaar

BHG Toy Bazaar is currently held at Level 1 of Bugis Junction.

The venue is a 1-minute walk from the Bugis MRT station.

Address: 200 Victoria Street #01-100, #02-17 & #03-11, Singapore 188021

Date: Until 24 Mar 2021

Opening Hours: Mon-Fri, 10:30am-10pm; Sat-Sun, 10am-10pm

Nearest MRT: Bugis MRT (DT14)

Hopefully, the discounted prices will let parents get a bundle of action figures that can make their children smile.

Make plans to visit soon so you can spend fun quality time with the kiddos.

