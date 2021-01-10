Bukit Batok BTO By Carpenters Design Studio Has A Pool Table & Home Cinema

With friends and family coming over for the Lunar New Year – up to 8 guests only in Phase 3 – you’ve probably wondered how you could entertain them all.

For this home in Bukit Batok, lepak sessions with friends are guaranteed to run smoothly thanks to multiple social areas.

Designed by Carpenters Design Studio, this BTO has a pool table and comfy home cinema that will keep guests entertained.

While it follows a simple interior, the multiple entertainment options available will ensure that friends will have a fun time hanging out here.

Bukit Batok BTO with pool table & mini cinema

This Bukit Batok home is ideal for social butterflies who love having their friends over.

What’s pretty cool is that their bar area has a shutter that could conveniently hide your messy kitchen.

You could even engage in a friendly pool competition, and see who has the most precise aim among your friends.

Some squads love to enjoy horror films during their downtime. That’s exactly why there’s a home cinema where you can binge-watch the popular Korean horror series—Sweet Home.

If you’re hosting a movie night get-together, then let your friends and family relax in this comfortable setup. A raised platform even functions as an additional seating area with a clear view of the TV screen.

The platform area also has a mini desk so you can multitask between finishing your homework, keeping up with social life, and watching a movie.

Open kitchen concept with shutter

In the bar area, you’ll immediately recognise the open kitchen concept—but you can also use the shutter to conceal it from the living room. Here, you can whip up some food and cocktails while chatting with guests.

Wood-themed kitchen cupboards and built-in shelves ensure your kitchen necessities remain well-kept and organised.

A sliding countertop lets the sink area function as a kitchen surface whenever you need extra space. Plus, it also puts dirty dishes out of sight.

Minimalist master bedroom & bathroom

Moving on to the master bedroom, you’ll find a sizable bed and a world map décor that can fuel your wanderlust. The built-in cabinets ensure ample space for storing clothes and other valuables.

Likewise, the bathroom sticks to the main essentials. You’ll find pristine white tiles, a small shower area, and a bathroom vanity that lets you look your best.

Bukit Batok BTO is for social butterflies

Extroverts who often invite friends over will love this home that fosters conversations between guests and homeowners.

We definitely approve of their pool table, mini cinema, and raised platform for additional seating areas.

Carpenters Design Studio is the creative mind behind this venture. You can follow them on Facebook to get more design inspiration for your BTO flats.

