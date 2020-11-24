MP Amy Khor Officiates Opening Of Temporary Bus Stop At Bukit Batok West Ave 9

Public transportation is such a huge part of every Singaporean’s life that having a bus stop right near our homes seems like a necessity.

For Bukit Batok West residents, Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Amy Khor made sure that they do.

Source

After receiving feedback from her constituents, she took prompt action, leading to the setup of a temporary bus stop.

Bukit Batok temporary bus stop ready for use

In a Facebook post on Monday (23 Nov), Dr Amy Khor shared the opening of the new and temporary bus stop 40331.

Source

Located at Blk 460D Bukit Batok West Ave 9, the bus stop will serve residents in the Bukit Batok West extension and Hong Kah North.

Source

Residents of West Quarry and the nearby blocks are especially thankful, as they have a much closer stop to alight at.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the bus stop currently only has service 160M. Whether more will be added in due time is unclear for now.

Residents thank Dr Amy Khor for prompt response

Delighted residents took to the comments section to thank Dr Khor for seeing to their needs so quickly.

One noted how the turnaround was very fast, after residents gave her their feedback.

Source

Others chipped in with some extra queries, including additional bus services that could be made available there.

Source

All in all, however, their sincere gratitude was apparent, as many left glowing comments and appreciation for their MP.

Greater convenience for all

To see a leader delivering on her promises to serve her community is a heartening sight indeed. That they’re all so thankful further proves how useful her help has been.

We’re glad that the residents now get to enjoy greater convenience. Kudos to Dr Khor for taking care of them dutifully.

Source

Let’s hope that the temporary bus stop will become a permanent one in due time, offering more services for commuters in the area.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.