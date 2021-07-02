Bukit Batok Lamppost Wires Allegedly Exposed At Blocks 162-164

Concerns regarding public electric hazards have reached a high after 2 teens suffered electric shocks next to a Toa Payoh lamppost.

More recently, lampposts with exposed wires have been spotted in the estate of Bukit Batok by politician Dr Chee Soon Juan.

Posting about these potential hazards, Dr Chee urged Bukit Batok MP Mr Murali Pillai to look into these issues.

Resident finds Bukit Batok lamppost with wires exposed

On Thursday (1 Jul), Dr Chee went to check out the hazards after being informed by a resident.

The affected lampposts, located at blocks 162-164 along Bukit Batok Street 11, were missing their electrical covering, leaving the wires exposed.

As he walked around the area, Dr Chee spotted other lampposts in less-than-ideal states.

Pictures shared by Dr Chee show some of the control panel covers left open, revealing the wires underneath.

Meanwhile, the covers for some of the other lamposts were held together precariously using electrical tapes.

Highlighting the electrical incident at Toa Payoh, Dr Chee asks Mr Murali – MP of Bukit Batok – to look into the hazard.

He also urged Mr Murali to spend more time taking care of the estate and attend to matters that may endanger residents.

Highlighted similar issues in the past

This isn’t the first time that Dr Chee has pointed out similar hazards in Bukit Batok.

Last August, the Singapore Democratic Party leader posted about a lamppost with its wires exposed at Block 230 on Bukit Batok East Ave 3, next to a playground.

The lamppost was apparently fixed just 4 days after the post went live.

Earlier in June, Dr Chee reposted the pictures after the Toa Payoh incident, highlighting the need for public amenities to be properly maintained.

MS News has reached out to Jurong-Clementi Town Council for a statement on the exposed lampposts and will update this article accordingly.

Hope authorities would rectify the alleged matter

It’s only natural for residents to feel concerned when they see such electrical wires exposed in a public place.

If true, we hope the authorities will rectify the matter swiftly so residents won’t sustain injures as a result.

