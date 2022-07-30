Bukit Batok Warehouse Lets You Fill A Bag With Salmon For S$10, Satisfy Sashimi Cravings

Bukit Batok Warehouse Lets You Fill A Bag With Salmon For S$10 Till 9 Aug

Green salads may be healthy meal options, but we can agree that they’d taste better when accompanied by some sort of protein. And for many of us, our favourite choice of protein is none other than salmon.

To help us save a quick buck on our homemade salads, folks from Happy Ice will be running a “catch all you can” promotion, where customers can fill their plastic bags with as many packets of salmon as they can for just S$10.

Both smoked and sashimi salmon will be up for grabs, so there’ll be something for those who like their salmon with a bit of wok hei and those who like it without.



According to Happy Ice’s Facebook post, customers will be given 10 seconds to ‘catch’ as many pieces of thinly-sliced salmon as they can.

Perhaps most importantly, the packs of salmon you catch must be able to fit in a plastic bag that measures 28cm by 28cm.

As of 27 Jul, the most number of pieces a participant has managed to squeeze into the bag was 30.

Since each piece of salmon costs S$4.90, the customer essentially paid S$10 for S$147 worth of salmon — but that would require some swift hands, we’d assume.

Happy Ice has also shared a ‘catching session’ to demonstrate how the process would go.

Only 500 tickets available

The event will be held at a warehouse in Bukit Batok over two weeks from 26 Jul to 9 Aug 2022.

To register for the event, simply fill up this online form to indicate your preferred time slot. Only 500 tickets are available, so make sure to sign up ASAP if you’re interested.

Participants who purchase more than one ticket will also enjoy additional discounts, allowing them to save more.

For more information regarding the event, head over to the official event page here.

Good chance to get salmon at affordable prices

Even though salmon is often seen as an atas ingredient, you likely wouldn’t feel as bad for your wallet if you managed to get some from the event.

If you know anyone who has an unexplainable love for salmon, be it for salads or other dishes, tag them in the comments so they’ll know about the “catch all you can” promotion.

Given the limited number of spots available, we advise signing up soon to avoid disappointment.

Featured image adapted from Happy Ice Pte Ltd on Facebook.