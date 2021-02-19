Design For JB-S’pore RTS Link Bukit Chagar Station Unveiled On 19 Feb

The Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link is a highly-anticipated project that’s slated to ease traffic congestion on the Causeway.

Though passenger service is only expected to commence in late-2026, people from both sides of the Causeway are already looking forward to the convenience that it’ll bring.

On Friday (19 Feb), the design of the Bukit Chagar Station in Johor Bahru (JB) was revealed.

Source

Featuring what looks to be a helix, the station bears an uncanny resemblance to the famous bridge near Marina Bay Sands.

MRT Corp announces winning design for Bukit Chagar Station

On Friday (19 Feb), Malaysian state-owned transport company MRT Corp took to Facebook to announce the winning design of the Bukit Chagar station.

The station near the Sultan Iskandar CIQ Building is 1 of 2 forming the JB-S’pore RTS Link.

Designed by an architect named Chin Yee Chong, the sketch features a futuristic helix design that runs throughout the length of the station.

Source

Not sure about you, but it certainly reminds us of the Helix Bridge at the Promenade.

Source

Or this DNA helix from our Biology textbooks.

Source

The station comes to life at night, when the helix spirals light up with vibrant colours.

Source

The interior of the station also follows the futuristic theme, with a brightly-lit platform that looks straight out of a Sci-Fi movie.

Source

Similar to the exterior, the platform puts on a dazzling light display when the Sun goes to rest.

Source

Tribute to close relationship between JB & Singapore

According to MRT Corp, the winning design will make use of a number of green features as well as “light-weight composite materials”.

Aptly named “The Integration of Two”, the design also pays tribute to the close relationship that JB and Singapore has.

The design was also extra symbolic and meaningful, given that the firm responsible for it was from JB.

Excitement for RTS Link’s opening

Seeing the design in picture is already enough to get us excited. We can’t wait for leisure travel to resume and for the RTS Link to complete, so we can see it in person.

More importantly, we hope the RTS Link will fulfil its purpose of easing commutes between JB and Singapore in time to come.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.