Bukit Panjang Balcony Flooded After Heavy Downpour, Resident Unclogs Pipe In Void Deck To Resolve Issue

Bukit Panjang Resident Unclogs HDB Pipe To Relieve Flooded Balcony

Singaporeans have welcomed the rainy weather in recent weeks after bouts of scorching heat left us searching for respite.

While some of us get to cosy up in the sweater weather, a Bukit Panjang resident has had to fight a case of flooding along her home balcony caused by the heavy rainfall.

TikTok user @kittylovejellybean shared a video of her home’s most recent flooding incident on Monday (15 Aug).

As it was not her first rodeo, she quickly ran downstairs and unclogged one of the pipes in the HDB block to resolve the issue.

Resident unscrews clogged pipe after finding balcony flooded during rainy weather

On Monday (15 Aug), TikTok user @kittylovejellybean AKA Ms Rennes shared a video of her latest flooding incident and how she resolved the issue.

In the one-minute clip, she first showed how her balcony has “flooded again”, with many of her belongings drenched.

Knowing exactly what to do next, she quickly ran downstairs with a pair of pliers and a screwdriver.

She then uses the tools to unscrew a pipe in the HDB void deck, hitting and twisting the cover till it comes undone.

After going at it for a while, the pipe cover finally loosened and water came gushing out of the pipe.

Ms Rennes later returned home to a flooded balcony, with many of her belongings – like shoes and parcels – drenched.

The rest of the video shows her mopping and cleaning up the balcony as she tries to dry the area.

Other units at the block apparently face similar issues

Speaking to MS News, Ms Rennes says that the Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council did visit to conduct various checks on the clogged pipes.

However, she mentions that her father has been raising the issue to the town council for years, but responses have always been slow.

Other units in the block also experienced the same issue, Mr Rennes adds.

She also says that the town council would mark the issue as “done” even though the pipes remained clogged.

As of Tuesday (16 Aug) afternoon, Ms Rennes shared that folks from the town council had arrived to check on the issue.

MS News has contacted Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council for comment on the matter and will update the article accordingly.

Rain with a chance of flooded balcony

It’s understandably distressing for the family knowing that every forecast of rain brings about the possibility of returning to a flooded home.

Hopefully, the town council will swiftly address the matter before another rainy day strikes.

Featured image adapted from @kittylovejellybean on TikTok.