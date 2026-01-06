Toyota catches fire in Bukit Panjang carpark, rapid SCDF response saves cars next to it

SCDF extinguishes car fire in Bukit Panjang carpark, residents heard explosion sounds

Loud sounds of explosions rang out from a Bukit Panjang carpark when a Toyota caught fire in the early hours of 4 Jan.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded quickly and managed to put out the flames in time.

Loud explosions rattle Bukit Panjang residents

According to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the incident occurred at 4am on 4 Jan, at the multi-storey carpark at Block 533A Bukit Panjang Ring Road.

People nearby allegedly heard three to four loud explosions at the time.

Residents then heard the sirens from responding emergency personnel around 10 minutes later.

The SCDF told MS News that they received an alert about the car fire at 4.05am.

When they arrived at the scene, they extinguished the burning Toyota with a hose reel and two Compressed Air Foam trolleys.

There were no reported injuries, and SCDF is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

BYD car and van beside Toyota sustain heat damage

Photos of the scene showed severe fire damage to the front of the Toyota, with a burnt, raised bonnet showing a completely charred engine and bumper.

The Toyota had been parked between two other vehicles, both of which sustained heat and soot damage.

A Nissan van on the right of the photo suffered a burnt right side and a melted front tyre.

Meanwhile, a BYD electric vehicle was damaged on its left side.

However, the SGRV post description noted that the rapid SCDF response prevented significant damage to the vehicles next to the Toyota.

The fire had also blackened the ceiling of the carpark, as well as the outer walls.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.