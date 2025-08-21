3 rescued & 50 evacuated after fire breaks out in Bukit Purmei flat

SCDF rescues 3 people from Bukit Purmei flat fire, 50 evacuated as safety precaution

Residents of Bukit Purmei were jolted from their sleep in the early hours of Thursday (21 Aug) after a fierce blaze tore through a unit in their block.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Facebook that they were alerted to the fire at Block 108, Bukit Purmei Road, at about 2.30am.

By the time firefighters arrived, thick smoke was already pouring from a 12th-floor flat. The flames were traced to the living room of the unit.

SCDF officers had to force their way into the unit before deploying a water jet to bring the blaze under control, successfully confining it to the living room and preventing it from spreading further.

50 residents evacuated as precaution

As part of the operation, firefighters combed through the smoke-filled unit and rescued three individuals from two separate bedrooms.

Thankfully, the victims were conscious when found. They were assessed for smoke inhalation on site before being conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment.

Meanwhile, about 50 residents from the block were evacuated by SCDF and the police as a precautionary measure.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Netizens voice concerns over recent spate of fire

Online, some netizens expressed alarm at what they felt was a recent spate of fire incidents across Singapore.

One commenter remarked that “everyday got fire”.

Another commenter suggested placing fire extinguishers along HDB corridors for easy access in the event of a fire.

A Facebook user noted that older flats may be more prone to electrical and gas-related fires. They also warned against charging devices and PMDs overnight.

Another netizen praised the SCDF for their firefighting efforts and wished the occupants a “speedy recovery”.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.