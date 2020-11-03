Burger King UK Urges Customers To Support Fast Food Chains As UK Prepares To Enter Lockdown

The fast food industry is an extremely competitive one. Just look at the pace of major players dishing out new offerings.

Source

But behind the corporate front are real people who depend on their jobs to put food on their tables. The Covid-19 pandemic has harshly affected many of these vulnerable workers.

Recently in the UK, Burger King put up a rather unusual yet wholesome appeal, urging customers to support fellow fast food restaurants during these trying times, even if that means ordering a Big Mac from McDonald’s.

Source

The move came as the UK prepares for a 4-week lockdown.

Burger King UK says buying Big Mac from McDonald’s isn’t bad too

Burger King UK admitted in the plea that they had never imagined themselves to make such a move.

Source

However, in light of the extraordinary times that we’re living in, the fast food chain is urging members of the public to patronise F&B establishments to support thousands of employees in the industry.

This included their arch rival, McDonald’s, which they have ‘roasted’ on some occasions.

Source

In their words,

Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing.

UK restaurants can only offer takeaways from

To put things into perspective, the UK is currently on the brink of a second lockdown as it braces itself for a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The lockdown will start from Thursday (5 Nov) and end on 2 Dec.

Source

During the 4-week period, those in the UK are only allowed to dabao from food establishments.

Source

Non-essential shops must also shut.

To make matters worse, the lockdown could reportedly be extended if there are no signs of improvement.

Heartening to see restaurants putting aside their corporate interests

It’s heartening to see Burger King putting aside their corporate interests and sparing a thought for the employees working for its competitors.

We hope our friends in the UK would continue supporting their F&B establishments through the tough times and that the lockdown would prove successful in reducing the number of Covid-19 cases.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Eat This, Not That.