Burglar caught in Italy after pausing to read a book mid-robbery, author offers to gift a copy

Burglar in Italy caught red-handed after stopping to read book

In a twist straight out of a literary plot, a burglar in Italy was apprehended earlier this week after he paused mid-robbery to read a book about Homer’s Iliad.

While engrossed in the book, the burglar was interrupted when the homeowner awoke and confronted him.

Startled, the thief fled through the balcony — the same entrance he had used to access the flat.

Caught after hasty balcony escape

According to the BBC, the 38-year-old thief had broken in and discovered the book lying on a bedside table.

He became so engrossed in reading it that he lost sight of his original criminal intent.

Unfortunately for him, the 71-year-old homeowner soon stirred and confronted the intruder.

The thief made a frantic attempt to escape through the balcony but was quickly apprehended by authorities.

He told police he had climbed the building to visit a friend and thought he had ended up in a B&B, leading him to pause and read the book.

Authorities also discovered a bag of expensive clothing in his possession, allegedly stolen from another house earlier that evening.

Author considers it high praise for his work

News that his book thwarted a robbery reached Giovanni Nucci, the author behind ‘The Gods at Six O’Clock’.

This work offers a unique retelling of Homer’s Iliad from the viewpoint of the Greek gods.

Nucci was both amused and flattered by the incident.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “I’d like to find the person caught red-handed and give him the book, because he’ll have been arrested halfway through reading it. I’d like him to be able to finish it.”

Adding a humorous twist, Nucci noted his fondness for Hermes, the Greek god of thieves and literature.

“It is clear: everything fits,” he quipped.

Featured image adapted from Erdi Kahraman on Canva, for illustration purposes only.