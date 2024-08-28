Burglar caught in Italy after pausing to read a book mid-robbery, author offers to gift a copy

The author was both amused and flattered by the incident.

Burglar in Italy caught red-handed after stopping to read book

In a twist straight out of a literary plot, a burglar in Italy was apprehended earlier this week after he paused mid-robbery to read a book about Homer’s Iliad.

While engrossed in the book, the burglar was interrupted when the homeowner awoke and confronted him.

Startled, the thief fled through the balcony — the same entrance he had used to access the flat.

Caught after hasty balcony escape

According to the BBC, the 38-year-old thief had broken in and discovered the book lying on a bedside table.

He became so engrossed in reading it that he lost sight of his original criminal intent.

burglar book robbery

Source: Erdi Kahraman on Canva, for illustration purposes only

Unfortunately for him, the 71-year-old homeowner soon stirred and confronted the intruder.

The thief made a frantic attempt to escape through the balcony but was quickly apprehended by authorities.

He told police he had climbed the building to visit a friend and thought he had ended up in a B&B, leading him to pause and read the book.

Authorities also discovered a bag of expensive clothing in his possession, allegedly stolen from another house earlier that evening.

Author considers it high praise for his work

News that his book thwarted a robbery reached Giovanni Nucci, the author behind ‘The Gods at Six O’Clock’.

This work offers a unique retelling of Homer’s Iliad from the viewpoint of the Greek gods.

Source: PicClick IT

Nucci was both amused and flattered by the incident.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “I’d like to find the person caught red-handed and give him the book, because he’ll have been arrested halfway through reading it. I’d like him to be able to finish it.”

Adding a humorous twist, Nucci noted his fondness for Hermes, the Greek god of thieves and literature.

“It is clear: everything fits,” he quipped.

Featured image adapted from Erdi Kahraman on Canva, for illustration purposes only.

