Burglar in Thailand runs into glass during escape, dies after losing too much blood

Burglar smashes through glass door during fatal escape

A burglar in Thailand died after crashing into glass doors while escaping a break-in on Tuesday (23 Dec).

The incident happened at a three-storey townhouse in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao.

Residents of the home, who were sleeping on the second floor, alerted the police when they heard odd noises.

After hearing glass shatter, they went downstairs where they discovered that their glass door had been left in pieces.

Officers found signs of ransacking in the home.

Electrical wiring had been stripped, and various valuables were found strewn across the floor.

Shattered glass and a trail of blood stretching nearly 300 metres were also found at the scene.

He later succumbed to heavy blood loss

The male suspect was later discovered outside a neighbour’s house with life-threatening injuries caused by cuts from the broken glass.

Authorities administered first aid and rushed him to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries due to severe bleeding.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.