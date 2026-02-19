Bus driver nearly ejects elderly woman for carrying durian on board, polls passengers to let her stay for 1 stop

Passenger shares first-time experience where bus driver nearly ejects elderly woman for carrying durian

A passenger took to social media to recount an incident on a bus where the driver nearly made an elderly woman alight for carrying durian — something she said she had never encountered in her 20 years of living in Singapore.

Ms Elisha Beston, 30, posted about the incident on TikTok after witnessing the tense exchange on board.

Bus driver detects strong durian smell

In response to queries from MS News, Ms Beston said she was travelling on the SBS Transit bus service 195 on Sunday (8 Feb) when the incident unfolded.

According to her video, she was midway through the journey when the bus driver suddenly stood up and asked loudly who was carrying durians.

He then began checking passengers’ bags, prompting Ms Beston to realise there was indeed a strong durian smell on board.

When he reached the priority seating area, he approached an elderly woman and asked if she had brought durians onto the bus.

She admitted that she had.

“I didn’t know,” the elderly lady reportedly said, according to Ms Beston.

Elderly woman asked to alight

The driver then told the woman she would have to get off the bus.

The elderly passenger pleaded to stay on for “one more stop”.

Instead of making a unilateral decision, the driver turned to the other commuters and asked for their views.

“He polls the bus… [asking] is everyone okay for her to stay one more stop?” Ms Beston recounted.

The passengers agreed, and the woman remained on board for one more stop before alighting.

Durians on public transport

According to the Land Transport Authority, durians are not allowed on public transport unless they are vacuum-sealed. Items that may cause hurt, harm, or discomfort to other passengers are also prohibited.

Ms Beston told MS News that she personally enjoys the smell of durians and was not bothered.

However, she acknowledged that public transport is a confined, shared space and understands why such rules exist.

“The bus driver handled it very well. He was respectful but firm,” she said.

“I thought he was understanding towards both the elderly lady and the passengers on the bus.”

Netizens praise bus driver’s conduct

The incident sparked discussion online, with many netizens commending the driver’s handling of the situation.

One commenter praised him for seeking passengers’ opinions before taking action.

Another pointed out that durian restrictions also take into account foreign visitors who may find the smell overwhelming.

A third netizen suggested the ban exists because the odour can linger in air-conditioning systems, adding that vacuum-sealed packaging can help contain the smell.

Another user defended the bus captain, noting that regulations on bringing durians onto public transport are clearly in place.

MS News has reached out to SBS Transit.

Featured image adapted from elishaxyb on TikTok and MS News.