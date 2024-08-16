7 S’pore bus interchanges will start upgrading works in August to become more family-friendly & inclusive

7 bus interchanges will have improved accessibility & commuter-friendly features after upgrading

To be in line with some newly opened bus interchanges in Singapore, seven other bus interchanges will be upgraded over the next three years.

The aim is to make them more family-friendly and inclusive, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a news release on Friday (16 Aug).

Upgrading of bus interchanges will be completed by 2027

LTA said the seven neighbourhood bus interchanges will be undergoing enhancement works from August.

They are located in:

Ang Mo Kio Bedok Boon Lay Clementi Sengkang Serangoon Toa Payoh

All the works are set to be completed by 2027.

Upgrading includes additional seating & baby care washrooms

When completed, the bus interchanges will have improved accessibility by way of enhanced “inclusivity facilities” like:

priority queue zones

additional seating

baby care/family washrooms

wheelchair-accessible toilets

commuter care rooms

tactile guided paths

Braille signs on handrails

Existing air-conditioning and lighting systems will also be replaced and upgraded.

Staff facilities won’t be left out, as amenities such as passenger service offices and staff lounges will also be refurbished.

Upgrading will be similar to recently opened bus interchanges

The focus of the upgrading will be on enhancing the commuting experience and creating a more family-friendly and inclusive public transport system, LTA said.

These features will be similar to those already installed in bus interchanges that were recently completed and opened.

For example, Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange, which opened in November last year, has priority queue zones with seats at all boarding berths.

There are also wheelchair-friendly toilets, a wheelchair-friendly changing room, a baby care room, and even a commuter care room should anyone need some space to themselves.

No disruption to bus operations during works

While the upgrading works are being carried out, there will be no disruption to bus operations, LTA said.

For example, to minimise commuters’ inconvenience, works on boarding/alighting berths will be conducted one berth at a time.

Wayfinding signs will also be installed to guide commuters, and measures to minimise noise and dust put in place.

LTA encouraged members of the public to approach service staff for assistance if needed, adding,

We seek the understanding and patience of commuters as we undertake these works to enhance the BIs (bus interchanges).

