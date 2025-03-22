Bus in Johor turns into ‘ferry’ as it makes its way through road submerged by floods

Bus turns into ferry as vehicle makes its way through Johor flood

As floods continue to plague Malaysia’s Johor state, one bus momentarily turned into a “ferry” as it waded through floodwaters to get to its destination.

A commuter shared the moment the bus hit the water on TikTok, in a video that quickly went viral.

Bus travels on road submerged by Johor floods

In the clip posted on Friday (21 March) which has already accumulated 1.5 million views, the bus can be seen travelling on a submerged road.

Without warning, a large wave of water splashed on to the vehicle, completely blocking its windshield for a brief moment.

As the video paused for dramatic effect, a line in Malay pleaded: “Oh Allah, I surrender.”

Floodwaters enter bus

The OP quickly panned downwards to show that floodwaters had entered the bus.

In her caption, she joked that though she had purchased tickets for a bus ride, she had somehow received a ferry ride too.

Some eagle-eyed netizens noted that the bus was likely myBAS service 11T between JB Sentral and Taman Seri Austin, according to China Press.

Other commenters even suggested that the bus had become a submarine.

‘My heart is broken’: Johor Chief Minister

Thousands of people in Johor have evacuated their homes after heavy rainfall caused severe flooding in the region on Wednesday (19 March).

The floodwaters caused untold damage to homes in the state, including a few that were almost completely submerged.

Many victims also found themselves without power after the floods damaged the power grid.

Additionally, with some roads cut off, some also begin to fear for their dwindling food supply.

In the wake of the disaster, Johor Chief Minister Hafiz Ghazi has urged residents to stay vigilant and follow official warnings.

In a Facebook post on Friday (21 March), he said the number of Johor flood victims had increased to 5,092 people from 1,284 families.

His heart was “broken” listening to the cries and expressions of those affected by this disaster, he said as he visited one of the temporary evacuation centres.

Also read: More than 10,000 people evacuated amid severe flooding in Johor, schools & Hari Raya preparations halted

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @caramelsasaa on TikTok.