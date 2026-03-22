SMRT bus & lorry involved in accident near Woodlands Checkpoint, no injuries reported

Bus with passengers on board gets into accident with lorry near Woodlands Checkpoint

An SMRT bus was involved in an accident with a lorry near the Woodlands Checkpoint on Friday (20 March), with no injuries reported.

A photo posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the damaged bus behind a lorry, with the distinctive tower of the Woodlands Checkpoint in the distance.

Bus damaged after accident with lorry

According to the photo, the accident caused the bus to be damaged, with its front bumper having become dislodged and almost falling off.

Another image showed that the windshield of the bus was extensively cracked.

A man in a bus captain’s uniform was standing next to the bus, talking on the phone.

Passengers were transferred to another bus: SMRT

In response to queries from MS News, SMRT Buses’ Deputy Managing Director Vincent Gay confirmed the incident.

Bus service 178 was travelling along Woodlands Centre Road at about 5.10pm on 20 March when it was involved in an accident with a lorry, he said.

No injuries were reported, and all passengers could continue their journeys by transferring safely to another bus.

SMRT is cooperating with police investigations, he added.

1 fatality from serious bus collision in 10 years before April 2025

On 8 April 2025, then Minister of State for Law and Transport Murali Pillai said in an oral reply in Parliament that there were five bus passenger fatalities over the past 10 years.

Four of them involved elderly commuters falling down on board, while the remaining fatality was the result of a serious collision.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) works closely with the public bus operators to maintain and improve bus safety, he added.

Also read: 4 people including infant sent to hospital after accident involving 2 buses & car in Ang Mo Kio

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Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.