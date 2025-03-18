Bus captain leaves behind sleeping passenger inside ‘locked’ bus at Woodlands Bus Interchange

bus sleeping passenger

Must have been a busy night out.

By - 18 Mar 2025, 6:27 pm

Bus captain leaves behind sleeping passenger inside bus parked at bus interchange

A passenger who had seemingly dozed off was left inside a parked SMRT bus at Woodlands Bus Interchange, sparking online debate over the bus captain’s responsibility.

A viral video posted on Roads.sg showed the passenger asleep on the upper deck of SMRT bus service 913 on Monday morning (17 Mar).

The clip quickly gained traction, amassing over 225,000 views and 173 comments.

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

Sleeping passenger alighted safely

A spokesperson from SMRT confirmed with MS News that a passenger was found asleep on the bus at 10.30am that day.

Their investigations found that the bus captain had failed to check for remaining passengers before parking the vehicle.

The passenger was later assisted by an interchange staff member and safely alighted.

SMRT added that the bus captain has since been “counselled” and all staff have been reminded to follow proper operational protocols while performing their duties.

Mixed reactions from netizens

The video has sparked a mix of reactions, with some netizens finding the incident humorous, while others criticised the bus captain for negligence.

One user joked that the bus captain was simply being “considerate” by letting the passenger sleep undisturbed.

comments

Source: TikTok

Another commenter told others to allow the passenger to sleep if they want to sleep.

comments

Source: Facebook

One netizen commented that it’s a clever way to get past paying for the return trip.

comments

Source: Facebook

A user commented on the bus captain’s “good service” for letting the passenger sleep.

comments

Source: Facebook

On the other hand, some netizens felt that the bus captain had neglected his duty, pointing out that it is the driver’s duty to check their buses before ending their shift.

comments

Source: TikTok

“Usually bus captain will go up and check,” another user said.

comments

Source: TikTok

A more sympathetic commenter defended the bus captain, stating that they are “human too” and could make mistakes.

comments

Source: TikTok

Featured images adapted from @kayabutter84 on TikTok and Land Transport Guru.

