Bus stop seats in Thailand become level with ground after workers poured concrete over area

Bus stop seats become level with ground following workers’ blunder

A set of bus stop seats in Thailand recently went viral after they were made level with the ground due to a contractor’s blunder, amusing several netizens.

On 6 Dec, the Facebook page Sanam Khao Samut Prakan shared a photo of a newly renovated bus stop in Samut Prakan province with its chairs being level with the ground.

“Didn’t they communicate with each other before beginning the work? How is it supposed to be fixed now?” reads the post.

According to Thai news media Nation Thailand, the mistake occurred when concrete was poured over the seating area and submerged the bottom of the seating.

Many netizens who saw the photo questioned how passengers were supposed to sit there while waiting for their bus.

Reports revealed that the contractor had not been informed to remove the bus stop structure before pouring the concrete.

Netizens chide contractor’s oversight

Many netizens were amused by the contractor’s oversight, although some criticised the workers for their shoddy work.

One Facebook user sarcastically said the seating was designed for a neat Thai-style sitting position, adding an edited image with female figures sitting with legs folded on the chairs.

Another netizen asked how people should be sitting while waiting for buses.

One person wondered whether the workers even thought about the result before pouring the concrete.

Another slammed the contractor for being negligent.

Chairs removed after contractor acknowledged mistake

According to Thai news outlet CH7 News, the bus stop’s seating was removed after the incident became viral.

The renovation was initially planned to raise the bus stop’s ground level to address flooding issues. However, the contractor said that a miscommunication within the team led to the incident.

After acknowledging the mistake, the contractor took down the chairs and they said they plan to redo the work.

It was revealed that the renovation aimed to raise the ground level to address flooding issues.

