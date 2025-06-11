Another bus carrying university students crashes into trailer in M’sia, no one injured

Another bus carrying students crashes into trailer in Malaysia

Not long after the bus crash in Perak on 9 June that killed 15 people, another bus carrying students was involved in a crash in Malaysia.

On Tuesday (10 June), a long-distance bus collided with a trailer truck carrying a lorry in Maran, Pahang at 12.50am.

Fortunately, the bus driver, his attendant, lorry driver, and all 28 passengers — including 13 students from the Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) — were uninjured.

Bus driver suspected of negligent driving

Preliminary investigation revealed that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the rear of the lorry ahead of it.

Maran District Police Chief Wong Jian Wei said the road was straight and the weather was good, but the lighting at the accident site was dim at night.

The front bumper of the bus was dented and its windshield was cracked, while the rear of the lorry was deformed.

All bus passengers were transferred to another bus to Kuantan following the incident.

Based on the investigation, authorities suspect that the accident was caused by the 38-year-old long-distance bus driver’s negligent driving.

They will investigate the case under Section 43 (1) of the Road Traffic Act 1987 (reckless driving causing an accident).

Meanwhile, the bus driver reportedly admitted he had not been fully attentive while driving and apologised to passengers and authorities, WeirdKaya reported.

Students arrived safely at university campus

Meanwhile, UMPSA president Prof Dr Yatimah Alias confirmed in a statement that 13 students from the university were involved in the accident.

She said they had arrived safely at UMPSA Gambang campus in Kuantan in a replacement bus at around 4am.

Students were given food and psychological counselling while temporary accommodation was provided to seven students from the Pekan campus.

They also distributed packages containing ready-to-eat food and other necessities to the affected students.

