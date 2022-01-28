No Protection For Cabbies When Passenger Is At Fault, Cabby’s Daughter Says

When road accidents happen, it’s usually a rule of thumb that the driver at fault is liable for the damages incurred.

However, what happens when the party who caused the damage was a passenger in a taxi? Should the taxi driver bear the cost?

The daughter of a taxi driver has said her father was made to pay for part of the damages when it was his passenger who allegedly caused them.

The passenger allegedly knocked into a passing BMW while alighting from the taxi, she said.

Cabby was making 1st trip of the day

The woman, Hwei Hwei, reached out to MS News to publicise her story, hoping to raise public awareness.

The incident happened on 27 Oct 2021, when her father was making his 1st trip of the day from Ang Mo Kio to 303 Alexandra Road.

That’s the address of the BMW Performance Motors showroom.

According to a dashcam footage provided by Hwei Hwei, her father reached the destination at 2.02pm, turning into the wide driveway to let down his passenger.

Cabby warned passenger to be careful

Before he alighted, the passenger was warned by the cabby to be careful when opening the door, Hwei Hwei said.

However, the passenger allegedly hit a passing BMW while opening the taxi door.

While the area of impact wasn’t caught on dashcam footage, we can see the stationary taxi experiencing a jolt, upon which the white BMW appears in the frame on the left.

Wide space between taxi & wall

Hwei Hwei noted that there was a wide space between her father’s taxi and the wall.

In fact, in dashcam footage of the accident aftermath, other vehicles can be seen driving comfortably past.

Thus, she questioned,

I do not know why the affected BMW will inch so near to the right to my dad’s vehicle when she can clearly see from behind that his vehicle has come to a stop.

Considerable damage to both vehicles

The collision caused considerable damage to both vehicles.

The taxi’s left side door was so badly dented that a tow truck had to be called, Hwei Hwei said.

As for the BMW, its side window was smashed and its side mirror came almost totally off.

There was also a long streak of red paint along the side.

BMW driver makes claim against cabby

According to Hwei Hwei, the female BMW driver said the damage to her car is bad and would cost more than $10,000 for repair.

Worse still, she would have to file a report against her father’s vehicle insurance.

That’s because the passenger, being a non-driver, doesn’t have insurance.

Hwei Hwei said her father ended up being asked by TransCab to pay for the insurance excess, i.e. the basic sum to be paid before the insurer will cover the rest.

They’re waiting for the finalised statement from the taxi company on the case.

Nobody seems to be able to help

Hwei Hwei said that this was unfair to her father as he wasn’t at fault for the collision.

They approached several parties, including TransCab, their insurer AXA, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Ministry of Transport (MOT) to no avail, she added.

On LTA and MOT, she said,

At first I thought LTA or MOT will be able to assist or advise in one way or another, but their reply was “LTA does not regulate on taxi driver’s contractual agreements and motor insurance matters with taxi operators. We are also not in a position to provide legal advice pertaining to the liability issue of the accident involving all relevant parties, including the passenger” and asked us to seek our own legal advice????

They also asked her to consult the General Association of Insurance Singapore (GIA), who in turn replied that they are not in a position to comment, she said.

Thus, she feels like there seems to be no protection for taxi drivers for their passenger’s negligence, and no proper channels to seek help.

This is even though AXA agreed that the passenger was at fault, she claimed.

More recently, LTA has said they’ll write to TransCab to ask them to review the case.

Passenger allegedly ghosted them

As for the passenger, Hwei Hwei said that he was initially apologetic, and kept apologising to her father.

He also gave him his contact info, and asked him to call or text him.

However, when they tried to contact him several times, he allegedly ghosted them, ignoring their WhatsApp messages and calls.

She even called his sister and his company but they didn’t help, she said.

In Dec, he texted her – but allegedly said she’s caused distress to him and he’s made a police report.

Father had nervous breakdown

However, her father has also been distressed by this incident, Hwei Hwei said.

He’s had a nervous breakdown and sleepless nights, and a doctor has advised him not to drive for the time being after being a cabby for more than 18 years.

Thus, he’s returned his vehicle and has no income now, she added.

On top of this, he’s worried over the insurance excess he has to pay, and still has a $1,600 deposit ($1,500 + $100 key) with TransCab.

Hopes drivers will get more help

Hwei Hwei shared this story to serve as a warning to taxi and private-hire drivers, she said.

While she said TransCab still holds her father responsible for the insurance excess, she’s still hoping that they’ll help by waiving it.

Above all, she also hopes drivers will get more help from the authorities as they’re currently “no laws or regulations to protect drivers” when their passengers are at fault, she added.

She pointed to a similar case in 2014 where a passenger hit another car with the door while alighting from a taxi.

In that case, the passenger ended up paying $5,000 as a 3rd party in the case, after the cabby’s insurer held her liable for contributory damage.

Hope cabby can get help

If what Hwei Hwei said is accurate, her father deserves some sympathy as his taxi was stationary and he’d warned the passenger to be careful before the door hit the BMW.

Hopefully, the relevant authorities can investigate and consider helping him in this case.

It’s difficult for taxi drivers to earn a living in Singapore, especially since the pandemic, and the last thing they should worry about is taking a hit for their passengers’ negligence.

Featured images courtesy of Hwei Hwei.