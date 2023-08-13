Customer Shocked At S$20 Charge For Cai Png At Parkway Parade, Fish Costs S$6.50

Parkway Parade Food Republic Charges Customer S$20 For Cai Png With Fish

When it comes to food courts, meals with exorbitant pricing aren’t all that uncommon. Just last month, a customer paid nearly S$10 for a bowl of fish soup in Sengkang.

A similar incident occurred recently at the Food Republic in Parkway Parade.

This time round, a man paid S$20.20 for his meal at the food court.

The ingredients involved a serving of fish, which cost him a staggering S$6.50.

Customer pays S$20 for cai png at Parkway Parade

On Friday (11 Aug), the OP posted a picture of his afternoon meal at Parkway Parade to Complaint Singapore on Facebook.

His food contained a side of vegetables, seafood, beef and fish. While the rice with vegetables and seafood cost S$8.20, the beef and fish had a price of S$5.50 and S$6.50, respectively.

All in all, the meal was S$20.20, according to the receipt in the picture.

Upset at the price, the OP lamented in the caption that “inflation had arrived” in Singapore.

Netizens express shock at pricing

The post has since gained a fair bit of attention on Facebook, with many expressing their shock at the pricing of the meal.

One user labelled is “ridiculous”, noting that a price range of S$10 to S$13 would have been more reasonable.

Another suggested that going to a restaurant instead would have probably been more worth it.

However, there were those who noted that locations such as Parkway Parade usually had higher pricing for their meals.

As such, a simple plate of cai png would be far more expensive than what customers were usually prepared for.

MS News has reached out to Food Republic for comment.

