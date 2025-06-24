Cai png stalls at People’s Park Centre sell 1 meat & 2 veg for S$2.50, get hundreds of customers daily

People’s Park Centre cai png stalls offer affordable option of 1 meat & 2 veg for S$2.50

These days, everyone has seen the multitude of social media posts complaining about mind-bogglingly expensive cai png dishes. But in the sea of inflating prices, two stalls in People’s Park Centre stand out with affordability.

Shin Min Daily News reported that a stall located in the mall’s FoodCity coffee shop, called Lady Boss (老板娘), promises low prices.

A banner of the stall advertised a dish with one meat and two vegetables for just S$2.50. Meanwhile, two meats and one vegetable reportedly cost S$3.30.

“Thank you to everyone for your continued support,” the banner read. “We offer you special prices in return.”

The staff of Lady Boss said the special option was to provide an affordable price for customers.

It did not include all types of meat and vegetables, with more expensive choices such as pork belly costing more.

On Facebook, a netizen who had dined there declared Lady Boss as the cheapest economic rice in town.

They called the S$2.50 dish “pretty decent”.

2nd cai png stall in mall offers same discount

People’s Park Centre also features a second cai png stall called Mixed Vegetable Rice • Sweet Potato Porridge (什菜饭.番薯糜), which offers the same prices.

The stall’s manager claimed that they receive hundreds of customers daily, with a portion buying the S$2.50 promotional dish.

Similar to Lady Boss, the option does not include every type of meat and vegetable in the offer.

A nearby resident told Shin Min Daily News that the special prices allowed him to save substantial amounts on meal costs.

He said that competition was good for the customers, claiming it meant cheaper food prices.

