Woman complains that Yew Tee cai png stall charged her S$17 for meal with fish tail, owner defends pricing

Woman unhappy with S$17 for cai png meal with fish tail

A woman complained about a S$17 cai png meal with fish tail at Yew Tee, leading to a debate on whether it was justified.

On 2 June, she posted the story onto the ‘Friends of Yew Tee’ Facebook group.

According to the post, her son went to a stall next to Yew Tee MRT station and bought rice with tofu and a fish tail. The stall allegedly charged him S$17.

She said that her son is shy and didn’t ask for the price before paying. Furthermore, he didn’t dare to ask about the expensive pricing and paid for it anyway.

“This is too much,” she wrote, urging others to reject cai png meals if they were too expensive.

Netizens attribute high price to fish tail

One netizen noted that red snapper fish tails could be sold at S$15, using a fish stall as a reference.

They noted that it could be cheaper at wholesale and as the entire fish, but would not include the cai png stall’s cooking cost and gross profit margin.

“Better advise your kid not to think fish is cheap,” they concluded.

Another commenter said they would always ask for prices first before buying the dish, in order to avoid “unnecessary frustration.”

Stall owner says red snapper tails prepared fresh daily

A Shin Min Daily News journalist visited the Yew Tee stall in question and spoke to the owner, 46-year-old Mr Zhou (transliterated).

He stated that the customer had ordered red snapper tail, which the stall freshly steamed every day, resulting in a higher price.

Additionally, the cost of the tail depended on its size that day.

Mr Zhou pointed out that the stall clearly listed the prices of its dishes via signs. On both the dine-in and takeaway menus, fish were listed as “market price.”

He claimed that their prices for red snapper tails were high because markets all sold them at over S$10 nowadays.

Mr Zhou said that customers can also choose other cheaper options, such as the dory fish at S$3.50.

