S’pore ‘cake picnic’ organiser slammed for charging bakers S$170 to participate

‘Cake picnic’ organiser in Singapore faces backlash after charging bakers S$170 fee

Local event organiser Plus Santai recently drew criticism on social media after it charged bakers S$170 to join the third edition of its ‘Slice, Slice, Baby’ event.

Some bakers have come forward sharing their underwhelming experiences at the “cake picnic” and “live music” event, held on 14 Sept at The Malayan Council in Raffles Avenue.

Netizens were also shocked that the bakers were charged a registration fee and yet did not profit from the event.

On top of this, the bakers could not get a taste of others’ cakes until there were leftovers, unless they bought a participant ticket, which starts at S$33.

One TikTok user highlighted that in the popular cake picnic concept started by San Francisco-based home baker Elisa Sunga, bakers pay a fee and bring their own cakes, allowing them to get slices from other cakes.

“Don’t use the term cake picnic and try to rip people off, especially the bakers,” said the user, who added that “without the bakers, there’s no cake picnic”.

“You already make money from people purchasing the tickets to taste the cakes, why are you being so greedy?”

Baker alleges that organiser did not take feedback

One of the bakers who participated in the event, Mizartlane, shared in an Instagram post that she was not able to bring the best quality cakes to her customers, as they melted in the hot, cramped venue.

Additionally, how the organiser disregarded feedback regarding the event rubbed her the wrong way.

She alleged that, after the event, the organiser messaged her about a comment from a member of the public who was shocked that bakers had to pay S$170, provide their own cakes, and purchase a ticket to be entitled to get slices of cake.

“He asked if I felt the same way… adding that he ‘could care less’ about [the comment]. I did feel taken aback by this statement as I was speaking to the event organiser,” wrote Mizartlane in her post.

Furthermore, when she expressed her own feedback, she claimed that she was disregarded, questioned, and “made fun of”.

“It proved to me that the team was unable to accept any feedback if they were not positive,” she said.

Furthermore, Mizartlane also shared that bakers were promised marketing and exposure.

However, after the event, the group was told that media outlets may or may not feature them.

The news left the home-based baker disappointed, as this was not disclosed earlier before she had paid the fee.

Eventgoers thought tickets sales would go to bakers

Speaking to MS News, Mizartlane said she was aware of the cost and time required to participate in such events.

However, she felt that the organisers failed to provide the environment, materials, and support they needed.

“In their deck, event logistics were mentioned, but we had to bring our own cake knives, gloves, etc,” she recalled.

Furthermore, she believes she did not gain the exposure for her business as promised.

The bakers were told to market the event using their own platforms, and posts by influencers at the event also fell short.

“After the event, posts by influencers were event-centric, rather than focusing on the local bakers. Overall, people only knew a cake picnic existed, but not the actual bakers,” said Mizartlane.

She added that the organiser should have also been more transparent to the eventgoers.

Many netizens and participants believed that their ticket fees would go towards supporting the bakers.

Furthermore, she added that some eventgoers were left with no choice but to pay higher-priced tickets, as the lower-cost ones were sold out quickly.

Organiser says event was not a simple ‘cake picnic’

Following the backlash, Plus Santai posted an FAQ on Instagram on 19 Sept, which addressed the criticism they received regarding their recent event.

They said that the event — which they dubbed a “caketertainment” experience — was beyond a “cake picnic” as it featured a diverse group of local talents, not just bakers.

“Elisa Sunga’s cake picnic runs on the idea that one cake = one entry. Ours takes it further,” reads the statement.

It clarified that the fee the bakers paid was used to pay for venue, logistics, crew, emcee, marketing, design, photographers, videographers, invited media, cake boxes, printed cake map pamphlets, and more.

Meanwhile, the eventgoers’ fee came not only with slices of cake, but live music and performances, and a “curated atmosphere”.

This included the venue, decor, and “a laidback picnic-style setting”.

“Each fee supports a different side: bakers get a professional stage and visibility. Guests get cake, entertainment, and the full experience,” said Plus Santai.

Besides these, part of the profit went into paying their staff a livable wage “because people and effort matter”.

As for the venue, the organiser said it was understandably “a bit toasty” as there were more than 100 people present, and it was a sunny day.

It then thanked bakers, performers, crew, and guests for their participation in the recent event.

MS News has reached out to Plus Santai for comment.

