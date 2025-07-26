Woman allegedly spends S$100 SG60 voucher on cake shop in Changi, receives mouldy strawberry tiramisu 

Woman alleges dessert store sent mouldy strawberry tiramisu & refused full refund

A Facebook post by a user named Ms Nasriah Aziz has gone viral after she allegedly received a mouldy strawberry tiramisu from a cake shop in Changi.

Ms Nasriah added that when she asked for a refund, the shop allegedly refused as she had, among other reasons, paid using SG60 vouchers.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is currently investigating the incident.

Customer allegedly receives tiramisu with mouldy strawberry

Speaking to MS News, Ms Nasriah said she placed an order worth S$109 from the shop on Wednesday (23 July).

She used S$100 worth of SG60 vouchers and paid the rest via PayNow.

However, when the order arrived over two hours late at 8.22pm — well past the promised 6pm — Ms Nasriah’s children excitedly opened the strawberry tiramisu, only to discover it was mouldy.

“I took a picture and sent it to the seller,” she recalled. “My husband then called to ask for an explanation.”

According to Ms Nasriah, the staff first promised to inform the boss.

The boss then sent a voice note, offering a S$15 refund for the mouldy tiramisu.

Unsatisfied, Ms Nasriah’s husband called back and requested a full refund, offering to return the desserts via a rider. However, the seller refused, allegedly insisting that she could not refund payments made via CDC vouchers.

Refused new batch of dessert due to lost trust

Ms Nasriah wrote in her Facebook post, “What I’m mad about is that this seller is so arrogant.”

“And not even an apology. [They even had] the cheek to say the customer is not always right. Wow!!”

She also alleged that no apology was offered, and explained why her family did not dare to eat the remaining cakes:

Who would dare to eat the other cakes when we already see this?

The family also turned down a fresh batch of dessert as they had lost trust in the shop’s level of food safety.

Allegedly blocked on TikTok after commenting ‘to create awareness to other potential buyers’

To their surprise, the couple later found that the dessert shop was live again on TikTok, promoting more cakes.

Ms Nasriah told MS News that they tried to leave comments to warn other potential buyers but were allegedly blocked.

“The seller responded in a hostile manner, saying she was already in touch with the SFA,” Ms Nasriah claimed. “We decided to cut communication with her and decided to post online regarding our experience with her.”

SFA investigating case

In response to MS News’ queries, SFA confirmed that it is investigating the case.

They added: “Food safety is a joint responsibility… food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.”

To date, Ms Nasriah says she has not received a full refund or any apology from the dessert shop.

“Although it’s paid by voucher, I will not forgive you,” she wrote in her post. “And the cakes I received don’t look good and appetising”.

She told MS News, “And to conclude, no refunds was made till date. No apology was offered.”

MS News has reached out to the cake shop for comment.

Featured image adapted from Nasriah Aziz on Facebook.