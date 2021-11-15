5 People Sent To Hospital After Car Accident Along Parliament Place

When on the road, drivers must always ensure they abide by road safety, for the sake of themselves and others.

A few people were involved in a car accident at the junction of North Bridge Road and Parliament Place on Sunday (14 Nov) morning.

The video of the accident involving 2 cars was posted on Facebook group, Traffics accident.SG. Both cars were badly damaged in the accident.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), 5 people were conveyed to the hospital.

Car accident along Parliament Place injures 5

The accident involving 2 cars happened on Sunday (14 Nov) morning, at the junction of North Bridge Road and Parliament Place.

As seen in the video posted on Facebook, a blue car had crashed into a traffic light.

Not too far away was a black car, which probably collided with the blue one. It was also badly damaged since its car hood was bent.

Upon queries from MS News, SCDF said they were alerted to the road traffic accident at around 8.20am on Sunday.

Onlookers watched as SCDF attended to casualties from the accident.

Additionally, the Facebook video showed an injured person lying on the road. SCDF said 5 people were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for their injuries.

Due to the accident, the traffic police officers also had to divert other vehicles away from the scene.

Police told Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that among the injured were:

male driver, 51

male driver, 59

3 passengers, aged between 28-61

They were all taken conscious to SGH.

Speedy recovery to those involved in the accident

Though it is unsure as to how the accident happened, we hope the drivers would be more careful in the future.

While this accident seemed rather serious, thankfully, it is not a fatal one. We hope those injured will have a speedy recovery.

